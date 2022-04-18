ACC Baseball Standings Update: 4/18

Where is Georgia Tech Baseball in the ACC Standings after another week of play?

Another week has come and gone in the ACC and the baseball standings did not shift drastically after this week. Georgia Tech was able to take two out of three games from North Carolina behind a tremendous weekend from the offense.

With the win over the Tar Heels, Georgia Tech improves to 9-9 in the ACC and 23-14 overall. The Yellow Jackets moved ahead of North Carolina and sit above them and Duke in the ACC Coastal Divison.

The team at the top of the Coastal Divison, Miami, came into the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Hurricanes lost two of three games to Virginia Tech but still remain at the top of the division with a 14-4 record in the ACC.

The Hokies move into second place after winning the series against Miami and are followed by Virginia and Pitt.

In the Atlantic Divison, Louisville remains in the top spot with a 9-6 conference record, but the Cardinals were swept by Florida State over the weekend. NC State, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, and Florida State are all right behind Louisville and in striking distance in the Atlantic Division. Clemson and Boston College are pretty distant at the bottom of the division

Two big series in the ACC next week will have NC State taking on Louisville and North Carolina facing Virginia.

Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday against Mercer and then will have a home series next weekend against Duke.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Pair of grand slams powers Georgia Tech past North Carolina

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado stars in Pelican's victory

Georgia Tech Softball gets weekend sweep vs NC State

Projecting Georgia Tech's defensive line depth chart