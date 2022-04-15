Projecting Georgia Tech's Defensive Line Depth Chart for 2022

Much like their offensive line, Georgia Tech is undergoing massive changes along the defensive front. The top two defensive linemen on the team from last season, Jordan Domineck and Jared Ivey have since transferred out of the program. There are some young guys that have been awaiting their turn and Georgia Tech has been busy in the transfer portal to try and make up for the losses of Domineck and Ivey.

Note: This is just a projection and could change as the season approaches. The Yellow Jackets could add some more guys through the portal and other changes are possible.

Defensive End:

Starters: Keon White and Kyle Kennard

Backups: Noah Collins and Sylvain Yondjouen

With Domineck and Ivey gone, there is going to have to be someone to step up. Expect this to be a competitive battle between lost of guys, some of whom might not be listed above.

Kyle Kennard is likely to get one of the starting jobs pretty easily, as he has been a solid backup for Tech. Last season, he had 15 total tackles and 2 sacks in a backup role. He should see his production increase in a starter role this year.

The other projected starter is redshirt junior Keon White. The Old Dominion transfer did not make much of an impact last season, but is going to have a chance to earn a starting role, but it is not guaranteed.

The projected backups are guys that could just as easily earn starting jobs over the other two players. Noah Collins was a talented recruit that only recorded five tackles last season, but the Grayson High School product is talented enough to be on the field. The most experienced backup is Sylvain Yondjouen, who had 12 tackles and a sack last season. The junior has been waiting for his turn and might get it in 2022.

Defensive Tackle:

Starters: Morris Joseph and Makius Scott

Backups: Zeek Biggers and T.K. Chimedza

One of Georgia Tech's best additions through the transfer portal was Morris Joseph, a defensive line transfer from Memphis. Joseph has put together 10.5 total sacks and been one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the AAC over the past couple of seasons. This is probably the easiest spot to pencil in on the D-Line.

Look for Makius Scott to get the spot next to Joseph. The former South Carolina transfer and Gainesville, GA product is going to have to compete with the guys listed behind him however.

Zeek Biggers and T.K Chimedza were reserves who will figure heavily into the rotation and could even start. There will be an ongoing competition at this position.

Overview:

There are few spots locked down on the defensive line, aside from Joseph. This will be a position that his heavily battled throughout fall camp and there will be different combinations of some different guys during the season.

