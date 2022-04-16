Georgia Tech Softball got another win over NC State on Saturday and gets the series sweep

After sweeping both games against NC State on Friday, Georgia Tech Softball was back in action against the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon looking to complete the sweep. The pitching was dominant again and the offense did enough to earn another victory.

In the first couple of innings, both pitchers started off strong. Ella Edgmon got the Yellow Jackets on the board first with an RBI single to make it 1-0 Georgia Tech. Tech would not score again until the bottom of the fourth when Mallorie Black had an RBI double to make it 2-0. Emma Kauf would keep the offense going with an RBI double of her own to make it 3-0.

The pitching for Georgia Tech was great through the first four innings, as Chandler Dennis allowed zero hits. It was a great weekend for the Yellow Jackets pitchers and hopefully, they can continue that until the end of the season.

NC State was able to get their first hit in the fifth inning and had a runner in scoring position to try and cut into the lead. They got one run on the board to make it 3-1, but that was it for the Wolfpack for the day.

Tricia Awald was the best player in both games yesterday and hit another home run today. This was a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the game 5-1 and that would be the final runs of the game.

Georgia Tech gets the sweep and continues to play really well. That could result in the team being ranked on Monday.

Georgia Tech is not in action tomorrow and will be back in action Tuesday against Troy!

