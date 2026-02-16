Biggest Takeaways From Opening Weekend After A Dominant Showing From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lived up to expectation in its opening series to begin the season and swept Bowling Green. The Yellow Jackets look like the real deal and a team that could compete for a title in Omaha. After a stellar start let's take a look at some key takeaways from Opening Day Weekend.

Georgia Tech offense is the real deal.

The Yellow Jackets scored 27 runs in game two on Saturday and 12-2 in the final game to complete the sweep. The 27 runs were the most against an opponent during the opening weekend ever in the program's history. Georgia Tech scored in six of seven innings with 16 hits in Game 2 vs Bowling Green. For the weekend, Georgia Tech scored 50 runs, which is tied for the most since 1994. It was also the most in program history since 1975 when they scored 77 runs in a 41-0 win over Earlham College. Georgia Tech got contributions from all over, including Will Baker, Drew Burress, Alex Hernandez and more. The Yellow Jackets showed their depth and how deep their roster is in 2026. That is a dangerous site for opponents and teams the rest of the way.

Alex Hernandez didn’t disappoint

Hernanade was on fire this weekend for the Yellow Jackets and delivered in a major way. He went 7-8 at bat. He also had six RBIs in game one, tying a career-high. He was also stellar in game two and finished 4-4 and added a seventh RBI early in the season. Coming off a really good freshman campaign where he set the Yellow Jackets RBI record with 69, he is already off to another good start with eight RBIS to begin 2026. He is the fastest Georgia Tech player to reach 100 career RBI. He was on fire and had a big impact on the Yellow Jackets, sweeping the series.

Mason Patel recovers well

Despite giving up some runs early in the game against Bowling Green, Mason Patel finished the game off well. He earned his first win of the season after making his sixth career start. In the five innings pitched, he produced seven strikeouts. The five innings pitched and seven strikeouts were the most ever for his career. Patel moved to an impressive 14-5 for his career and endured the third-longest outing of his career with the Yellow Jackets. It was a good showing from the starting pitcher.

More Georgia Tech Baseball News: