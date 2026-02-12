Georgia Tech officially begins on the mound tomorrow afternoon and comes in as a preseason consensus top-five program in the nation for the first time since 2003. They were also named ACC preseason favorites. Georgia Tech has a talented roster, which will be led by superstar and newly anointed captain Drew Burress, catcher Vahn Lackey, and RHP Mason Patel, who were all named first-team preseason All-Americans. The Yellow Jackets also bolstered their roster with the addition of 2B Jarren Advincula. UTL Alex Hernandez was also named an all-American alongside Advincula.

Georgia Tech leads the series 4-3 all-time vs Bowling Green. A few things to watch are Burress, who is only 13 home runs away from tying the Georgia Tech home run record. Also, true freshman Cooper Underwood will be the first freshman to start on opening weekend for the Yellow Jackets since 2022. It will be different this year for Burress as he was mentioned a captain and will wear the “C” on his jersey. He talked about being named a captain

“I actually found out the same time as the rest of the team. He announced it at our banquet the other night, and I mean obviously I know that he was kind of the first one to do that at Florida State, and I know that was a big honor for him, and it's obviously a big honor for me. To think about how far this program has come since I've been here, it is cool to watch. I mean, obviously, my freshman year we went 15-15, and it was pretty much me, Curse and Von occasionally, and a bunch of fifth-year seniors and then last year, we obviously won the ACC with I mean 20 wins in the ACC, and to think this year, I mean we are so much better than we were last year. It's just so exciting to see. I mean, I really think it obviously takes a lot for me to get the guys to perform well enough to have the guys respond to me, but I mean, I feel like it's such an honor to be able to say that I'll be the captain for the team this year. And I mean, I think it's one of those things like Coach Ramsey mentioned earlier, I mean, when I'm 40 or 50 years old, I'll be able to look back and say that I was a captain for an Omaha national championship team,” said Burress.

Here is how you can watch and listen to the series:

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets pitcher Mason Patel (29) pitches during the eighth inning against the Mississippi Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Friday – 4 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 2 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Analyst: Danny Hall

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 1 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Analyst: Ben King

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Can the Yellow Jackets start the season the right way?

