Everything From Baye Ndongo And Jaeden Mustaf After A 66-64 Win Over Georgia Southern
Georgia Tech leaned on Baye Ndongo for a big win on Tuesday over Georgia Southern. Jaeden Mustaf finished with eight points. Here is everything they had to say after the game.
Ndongo on what was working in the post and his offensive performance…
“I mean, like Dam told me, during practice, just get loose to the little thing, rebound the ball, and just run the floor. Everything else is going to take care of itself. So, that's what I was trying to do, just help my team, and everything fall apart.
Mustaf on defending a team that shot a lot of threes…
“They shot alright from the three. We go over this type of stuff in practice every day. We were prepared for it. We just sometimes got to defend it better. I mean, we were prepared for I think we're a great defensive team. I mean, it's tough, but I mean we know how to do it.”
Mustaf on what it was like playing against a team that was hunting them…
“I think for us, I think we just got to realize that, you know, we're not playing a game against a so-called like, I guess a high major team or whatever. We had to like be more prepared. We got to know that these guys are coming in to give us their best shot. They want to be in this position where we're at. So, we got to know that we've got the guys are coming in and we've got to take everybody seriously. Um, I feel like these first few games against the teams that everybody would say you should beat, um, we haven't played up to the standard that we were capable of playing at, which we can fix. We got to know that every game we got to come out and play, you know, our best, or at least play up hard enough to be at our best. Um, because if not, we're going to be in dog fights like we were tonight.”
Mustaf on the 22 turnovers on the night…
“We know each other pretty well now. I wouldn't make an excuse for that. Um, we just got to take care of the ball. That's pretty much it. Start with me just taking care of the ball. But I mean overall, we got to take care of the ball. I don't have no excuse for that. Uh, just take care of the ball.”
Ndongo on Mouhamed Sylla taking the three point shot….
“I mean, he's capable of shooting it. It was it was a little dicey. He hit a big at that time, but he's capable of it. He has been working on it every day. So, I think it was a great shot for us.”
Mustaf on his relationship with true freshman Akai Fleming….
“I talk to Akai all the time. I've known Akai for a few years now. OT (Overtime Elite) and even before that, but I mean, Akai, he's a different type of freshman. Ge's a freshman that can come in and score for us, come in and just do different things and just give us a boost. I talked to him about, you know, just having a bigger role, playing a lot of minutes, but I mean, he's well capable and he's doing a good job so far.”
More Georgia Tech Basketball News:
•Jackets stave off Georgia Southern's Late Run To Remain Perfect At Home
•Three Things To Watch For As Georgia Tech Hosts Georgia Southern Tonight
•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
•Three Things To Watch For On Friday Night As Georgia Tech Travels To Face Its Rival Georgia