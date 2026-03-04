Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs California

Georgia Tech plays their final home game tonight and they will try to get a win against California.

Chas Kelley III, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington will be recognized prior to tipoff. Tech comes into the matchup off a hard-fought loss to Florida State on Saturday. Reeves continues to pace Georgia Tech’s offense, currently averaging 14.8 points per game after a 17-point performance against the Seminoles.

Winners of three of the past four, California most recently dropped a 72-56 decision to Pittsburgh to snap a three-game win streak. Four Golden Bears are averaging double-figures in conference play, paced by Dai Dai Ames at 15.3 points per game. Ames ranks 17th in the league in scoring in conference games, while also ranking third in free throw percentage at 90.4 percent. John Camden, leads Cal in three-pointers made in league play with 39, which ties for ninth in the conference.

Who wins?

Junior Baye Ndongo has posted some impressive games against Cal - finishing with 12 rebounds, 10 points and 8 assists in February. Last season, he logged 26 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block. Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf contributed 14 points in the first meeting this season and saw 25:25 minutes of playing time last season, posting eight points, four assists, four steals, a

block and a rebound

While redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. did not see playing time last year against Cal due to injury, the Macon, Ga., native played against Cal his freshman season at Florida, recording two steals and a rebound in just over seven mintues in the Fort Myers Tip-Off

Transfer Chas Kelley III contributed seven points and a rebound in 25:29 minutes of playing time with Boston College at Cal last season. He chipped in 15 points off the bench for his season-high, shooting 60% in February. Akai Fleming opened a strong week in California with a team-high 19 points against the Golden Bears. Fleming hit eight field goals, including a trio of three-pointers, in the game. Peyton Marshall played just over 14 minutes against the Golden Bears while at Missouri last season, adding six points, three rebounds, and a steal in the 98-93 win

Tech has held five ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently Florida State (25.9%), and nine total under 40.0% Overall this season, the Jackets have held 11 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 20 to under 40%. In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average 48.0 percent from the field, while its opponents average 35.5 percent Georgia Tech tends to spread its offense and any player can contribute on any night. The Jackets have had at least two players reach double-figures in every game this season, and 17 games with four or more. In four games, five have reached 10- plus and one game with six.

The Jackets have 19 games recording more assists than turnovers, posting a season-high 23 assists against FAMU. The Jackets have recorded double-figure assists in all 29 games this season. Amongst those, 18 are with 15 or more, and six with 20 or more

Can Georgia Tech win tonight's game? I think that Cal is fighting for NCAA Tournament position and is not going to be overlooking today's game. Never rule out an upset, but I like the Golden Bears tonight.

Final Score: Cal 78, Georgia Tech 70