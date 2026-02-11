Everything From Georgia Tech INF Jarren Advincula Ahead Of Matchup vs Bowling Green

Jarren Advincula was a major pickup for Georgia Tech this past offseason. Here is everything he had to say to the media ahead of matchup vs Bowling Green.

On the transition to Georgia Tech and Atlanta....

“Oh, I'm 100% all in. 110%. I mean, you're talking about playing with DB, Vonnie, Herie, McKee, like all these guys that, you know, are superstar talent. And I was like, that was like one of the big things that why I wanted to come here. And it's just so special. This place is so special. And Ramsey makes it even more special, you know, with his hitting development and the way he runs the offense. So, I've beensuper excited about this season, but I mean, it's been such a blessing to come here for sure.”

On what he is like as a player…

“I'm just a player that loves to play baseball and runs hard and plays the game hard, you know, every day. You know, that's something that you'll expect of me. I bring a lot of energy and hopefully bring some fans entertainment this year.”

On playing in the Cape Cod League…

“I think for me is not taking everything like I took it for granted my freshman year when I was in the Cape Cod League. You know, playing with so many guys, so many Team USA guys, so many draft picks. I mean, you name them, Charles Davlon, Brandon Compton, like a lot of these guys that I hung around with my first year. Um, so I think my second year, what I kind of got out of it was almost just taking every day with enjoyment. Like, you never know. That probably was my last time playing there. So being said that, I think, you know, you go into Georgia Tech and hopefully this is my last year, and I want to make the most with the guys this year. I think it's just not taking any day for granted.”

On how the team handles the high expectations…

“I mean, we hold ourselves to a high standard. I think that's why we have some of these expectations put on us and these preseason awards, but at the end of the day don't really mean anything. I mean, at the end of the day, it's still a preseason. It kind of shows what type of team we have, what type of talent that we have and um, and I think as I said before, like we're a super exciting team to watch, and hopefully we can show this out uh this season.”

On the depth of the lineup and seeing it go out on Friday and play…

“It's super exciting. I mean, we've been competing against each other all fall and all winter. And so, finally, when we put it together, I think it's going to be something special. There's a reason why 17% of season tickets have been increased because, like I said our lineup is special, and hopefully we continue that during this spring.”

On the chemistry between him and Carson Kerce and being the leadoff potentially ahead of Drew Burress….

“So me and CK I mean, we've kind of been competing for short all fall. They're always leaning towards you know CK and most deservely he's a short slip of our team and and I think by competing with each other you know the definition of competing is rising up together and that's exactly what we did and I think it's kind of fun to see uh what we have going on me and CK up the middle and I'm really excited to play with him this year and you know I'm playing to hit in the top of the lineup hopefully uh to lead off but you know DB. He is actually such a great leadoff, too. I mean, he gets home on base at a 500 clip. So, um, it'll be interesting how Ramsey sets up the lineup, but you know, hopefully I lead off. If not, then I'm really lucky to even be in this lineup.”

On bonding with Ryan Zuckerman…

“Living with Zuck, you don't realize how hard of a worker he is. I mean, but he also has a smile on his face every day. He loves baseball, loves competing with us, and I think that's what he's going to do, so many great things this season just because of the way he approaches the game, the way he takes care of his business every day. I mean, it's pretty special to watch him play, and then you add that with a big league body, you know, he's 6'5, 230. Like, it's pretty undeniable to see what he's done, and hopefully he shows it this season, and I think he will. All the work that he's put in, and so I'm super excited to see him play and more excited to see him grow as a person, you know, living with him."

More Georgia Tech News:

•Does Georgia Tech Have The Toughest Schedule In The ACC?

•Way Too Early ACC Power Rankings For 2026

•Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Transfer Portal Efforts

•Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Position Review: Running Backs