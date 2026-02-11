Florida vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Florida Gators might be starting to hit their stride, winning three straight games against South Carolina, Alabama, and Texas A&M. They're now favored to win their fourth straight game tonight when they hit the road to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is 5-5 in SEC play, desperate to find some level of momentum against conference opponents. Do they have any chance of pulling off the upset tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Florida -9.5 (-110)

Georgia +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida -475

Georgia +360

Total

OVER 164.5 (-110)

UNDER 164.5 (-110)

Florida vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Florida Record: 17-6 (8-2 in SEC)

Georgia Record: 17-6 (5-5 in SEC)

Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Florida's last five games

Florida is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games

Georgia is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Georgia's last six games

Florida vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Wilkinson, G - Georgia Bulldogs

Jeremiah Wilkinson leads Georgia in scoring this season, averaging 17.1 points per game, but he also makes a significant impact defensively, leading the team in steals per game at 1.8. He's their main scorer, and if he gets hot with his shooting, Georgia has a chance to contend against any and all teams in the SEC.

Florida vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Georgia in this SEC showdown:

I don't think there's enough evidence to justify Florida being a 9.5-point road favorite in this game. The two teams rank 77th and 129th in effective field goal percentage, with Georgia holding the advantage. They also rank 21st and 46th in defensive efficiency, with a slight edge to Florida. In the advanced metric, effective possession ratio, Florida has another slight advantage, ranking second compared to Georgia at 14th.

These two teams have the same record this season, similar metrics across the board, yet the Gators are 9.5-point road favorites? Something isn't adding up for me. I'll take the points with Georgia.

Pick: Georgia +9.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

