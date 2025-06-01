Georgia Tech Baseball Falls 11-9 To Ole Miss and Is Eliminated From The NCAA Tournament
Two things ended today in Oxford, MS.
Georgia Tech baseball was not able to extend their season in the Oxford regional today and the Rebels took down the Yellow Jackets 11-9 to not only end the season, but the long career of Danny Hall as Georgia Tech's head coach. For the second straight day, Georgia Tech's pitching had major issues and their starer was not able to even get through the first inning. While the offense was strong, they were unable to do anything late, managing only one run over the final five innings of the game after scoring eight in the first four.
After dominating in the opening game against Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech's pitching completely fell apart in the final two games, giving up 24 runs total. The offense was perfectly fine across the last three days, but once again in the postseason, the pitching came undone for the Yellow Jackets.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets lined up today:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. DH Drew Rogers
9. RF Connor Shouse
Jaylen Paden was on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
Just like yesterday's game vs Murray State, Georgia Tech got off to a quick start in the 1st inning.
Burress walked to start the game and then Schmidt blasted a two-run home run to give GT an early 2-0 lead over the Rebels. Lodise then came to the plate and hit Georgia Tech's second home run of the inning to make it 3-0. Lackey got a one-out double and got to third after a flyout from Daniel, but Kerce struck out to end the inning. Yellow Jackets led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.
Just like yesterday though, the lead was gone by the end of the first inning.
The Rebels got a leadoff double and then an RBI single made it 3-1 with no outs. A walk from Paden put two runners on with no outs. After getting a lineout, Ole Miss got a one-out, three-run home run to give them the lead 4-3. Another single and then a double put runners on second and third with one out and then an RBI single made it 5-3. Paden was pulled in the first inning in favor of Carson Ballard. He got the final out, but GT now trailed.
After Georgia Tech left the bases loaded in the 2nd, Ole Miss added another run. They got a leadoff double and then a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. After striking out a batter, a sac fly extended the lead to 6-3. It was the only run of the inning, but GT now trailed by three.
They slowly got back into the game though.
Lackey reached on an error to start the 3rd and advanced to second to put him in scoring position. After Daniel struck out, Kerce hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 6-4. Rogers struck out and Shouse lined out to end the inning and the Rebels led by two going to the bottom of the 3rd
After a 1-2-3 scorless inning from Ballard, Georgia Tech got the lead back.
Back-to-back home runs from Burress and Schmidt tied the game up at 6-6 and there were still no outs for GT. Lodise walked and Hernandez singled to put two runners on and after Lackey lined out, Daniel came through with a 2-RBI double that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead back 8-6. Kerce and Rogers could not capitalize, but Georgia Tech now led heading to the bottom of the 4th.
After another scorless inning from Ballard in the 4th, he ran into trouble in the bottom of the 5th.
A leadoff home run cut the lead to 8-7. After striking out the next batter, Ballard walked one and hit another, putting two runners on with one out. He was then replaced by Riley Stanford. Stanford walked the first batter to load the bases and after getting the second out, issued a bases-loaded walk that tied the game 8-8. He got the final out, but the lead was lost.
The two teams proceeded to go back and forth, with Georgia Tech getting the lead back, but then not being able to hold it in the 6th.
Lackey recorded a two-out single and got to second on a wild pitch. Daniel hit an RBI single to put the Yellow Jackets back on top 9-8. Kerce struck out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech was in front once again. A two-out RBI single tied the game 9-9 and that was the score heading into the 7th
After a scoreless inning from the Yellow Jackets offense, Ole Miss took the lead for good in the bottom of the 7th. Mason Patel came in to replace Stanford on the mound and Ole Miss got a one out single and then a steal to put a runner in scoring position. After striking out the next batter, Patel gave up a two out, RBI single that gave the Rebels the lead 10-9. He got the last out, but Ole Miss took the lead back.
After another scoreless inning from Tech's offense, Ole Miss added an insurance run in the 8th. Patel gave up a one-out solo home run to extend the lead for Ole Miss to 11-9 and then a double ended his day and Connor Chicoli came in to pitch for the Yellow Jackets. He struck out the final two batters to end the inning, but GT trailed 11-9 going to the 9th.
It looked like Georgia Tech had them right where they wanted them in the top of the 9th. After Kerce grounded out, Rogers reached on an error and Shouse laid down a bunt single to put two runners on with one out and the top of the lineup coming to the plate. Burreess flew out and then Schmidt was intentionally walked, which loaded the bases with two outs and Lodise coming up to the plate. With a chance to tie or take the lead, Lodise swung out and the season was over for Georgia Tech.