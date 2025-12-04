Georgia Tech Officially Announces Their 20-Man Early Signing Period Class

One of the biggest days of the college football calendar is nearing its end. While the early signing period lasts until Friday, most programs signed their 2026 recruiting classes today.

One of those was of course Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had one of the best recruiting classes in school history last cycle and were hoping to capitalize on that and the success of this year's team into another solid class.

While this class won't finish as highly-rated as last year's, there is some solid talent incoming, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia Tech was able to land four-star cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson, while flipping safety Chris Hewitt Jr from Rutgers this morning.

Just now, Georgia Tech has officially announced their 20-man group for the 2026 recruiting class.

NATE AGYEMANG

TE, 6-4, 235, Marietta, Ga./Kell H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 22 tight end/H-back in the nation by ESPN … started two seasons at Creekview HS before joining Kell HS for his senior season … Has racked up 760 career receiving yards over his high school career with an average of 25.2 yards-per-catch so far in his senior year, helping lead Kell HS to a regional title and the Class 4A State semifinals … Coached by Bobby May … Chose Georgia Tech to compete at the very top of athletics and academics while staying close to home and working with a coaching staff that he trusts to develop him best as a player … Started playing football as a freshman in high school, quickly rocketing up recruiting boards to his athleticism and frame … Plans to major in business administration with hopes of working in healthcare, following in the footsteps of his father, Thompson, a doctor, and his mother, Nana, a nurse.

AMIER CLARKE

DL, 6-2, 310, Kissimmee, Fla./Osceola H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the 51st-best defensive line recruit in the nation by Rivals … First-team all-state and Florida co-Defensive Player of the Year … Played four years of varsity football at Osceola H.S., racking up 169 total tackles and 24.0 sacks over his high school career … Enjoyed a very productive senior season, finishing with 94 tackles, 12.0 sacks and 23.0 TFLs over 12 games as a team captain … Coached by Eric Pinellas … Chose Georgia Tech because of the coaching staff, the degree and the development the football program offers … plans to major in business administration with the hopes of starting his own business when he is done playing football.

DARNELL COLLINS

WR, 6-3, 185, Rome, Ga./Rome H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 62 prospect the state of Georgia by 247Sports … Played both wide receiver and a safety during prep career … Has 762 receiving yards as a senior in 2025, helping lead Rome to the semifinals of the Class 5A state playoffs … Coached by John Reid … Honor roll student … Older brother, Martavious, is a tight end at Florida Atlantic … Chose Georgia Tech because it feels like home and he loves the way the program is run.

L.J. CRUMITY

DB, 5-11, 160, Greenville, Fla./Madison County H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 95 cornerback in the nation, according to ESPN … District MVP, FACA All-Star and FACA Player of the Year … Two-way talent in high school, posting 1,564 total yards as a senior at Madison County (837 passing, 655 rushing and 72 receiving yards) while delivering 46 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass deflections, 3.0 TFLs and a fumble recovery on defense … Served as team captain for two seasons, including a 2024 Rural State Championship … Coached by Price Harris … His versatility was reflected on the basketball court as well where he was a three-year letter winner … Chose Georgia Tech for the personal and athletic growth that the coaching staff and the Institute offered.

KENTRELL DAVIS

WR, 6-3, 185, Birmingham, Ala./A.H. Parker H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the state of Alabama … Recorded 34 catches for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2025 … Led team with 165 receiving yards and a touchdown catch during Parker’s two-game playoff run as a senior … Finished with 1,490 career receiving yards over three varsity seasons … Coached by Frank Warren.

C.J. GAMBLE

LB, 6-1, 215, Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 47 linebacker in the nation and one of the top 100 high school players in the state of Georgia … Key piece on the defense for one of the best high school teams in the nation, which is ranked second in the state, No. 6 nationally and has advanced to Georgia 6A state semifinals in 2025 … Racked up seven tackles in Carrollton’s regional-championship clinching victory and another five tackles in the playoff victory over Grayson … Coached by Joey King.

JONATHAN GENTY

P, 6-5, 190, Roswell, Ga./Blessed Trinity H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Consensus top-20 punter in the nation is ranked as high as No. 5 nationally by Rivals … All-region honoree … Four-year letterwinner … Turned heads as a junior in 2024 with a school-record 73-yard punt … Posted touchbacks on more than half of his 40 kickoffs throughout his senior season … Coached by Ed Dudley … Three-sport athlete also played soccer and basketball … Chose Georgia Tech because it’s a place where he can grow as a football player while receiving a world-class education and enjoying a strong relationship with the coaching staff … Plans to major in business administration.

COURTLIN HEARD

OL, 6-6, 360, Newnan, Ga./East Coweta H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 58 offensive tackle in his class by ESPN and a consensus top-90 player in the state of Georgia … First-team all-region honoree … Helped lead East Coweta to second round of the Georgia 6A state playoffs as a senior in 2025 … Coached by John Small … Twin brother of fellow Georgia Tech signee Courtney Heard … Chose Georgia Tech because it can “set me up for life” and he loves the environment of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field … Plans to study business.

COURTNEY HEARD

OL, 6-5, 320, Newnan, Ga./East Coweta H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as a consensus top-65 offensive lineman in the nation and as the No. 62 recruit in the state of Georgia by ESPN … First-team all-region honoree … Two-time team captain … Helped lead East Coweta to second round of the Georgia 6A state playoffs as a senior in 2025 … Coached by John Small … Twin brother of fellow Georgia Tech signee Courtlin Heard … Chose Georgia Tech because of the opportunities it presents for after football and relationships with coaches … Plans to study business administration.

CHRIS HEWITT, JR.

DB, 5-11, 200, Perry Hall, Md./Calvert Hall College H.S.

Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN … Ranked as the 17th-best athlete in the nation and No. 8 prospect in the state of Maryland by ESPN … Recorded 31 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-six, as well as six passes defended as a senior in 2025 … Coached by Ty Ward … Father, Chris Hewitt, played defensive back at Cincinnati, followed by three NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, before embarking on a coaching career that has included stints at Notre Dame, Rutgers and the Baltimore Ravens before his current role as defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

COI JEAN-NOEL

WR, 5-11, 165, North Miami, Fla./American Heritage School-Plantation

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 75 player in the talent-rich state of Florida by … Four-year letterwinner … Jean-Noel set career bests in catches (53), receiving yards (713) and receiving touchdowns (6) as a senior in 2025 … Accounted for 890 total yards, including 166 yards passing, as a senior … Coached by Mike Smith.

KEALAN JONES

DB, 6-0, 190, Marietta, Ga./Sprayberry H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as a consensus Top 50 safety in the nation and as high as No. 38 in the nation according to ESPN … a four-year letter winner in football throughout his high school career, Jones finished his senior season with 33 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed, and an interception along with over 650 yards of total offense … won regional championships in both football and basketball in 2024 and was named first-team all-region each of the last two seasons in football … Coached by Pete Fominaya … Chose Georgia Tech over other schools because of the opportunities present within the football team and the world-class degree available to pursue … Plans to major in literature, media and communication with hopes of becoming a sports broadcaster.

KYMANI MORALES

LB, 6-1, 185, Miami, Fla./American Heritage School-Plantation

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 78 linebacker in the nation by ESPN … All-district selection … Three-year letterwinner and two-year captain … Finished prep career with 213 tackles, 36.0 TFLs and 19.0 sacks in three seasons … Recorded 112 total tackles, including 17.0 TFL as a junior in 2024, en route to being named team’s defensive MVP … Coached by Mike Smith … Father, Terrence Butler, played football at Pitt … Uncle, Tray Walker, played football at Texas Southern and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 before tragically dying following his rookie season … Honor roll student … Chose to come to Georgia Tech because of the relationships he has built and the development opportunities available due to the coaching staff … Plans to major in biology.

ISAAC OBROKTA

WR, 6-0, 180, Windermere, Fla. / Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) School

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Had 35 catches for 528 yards and six touchdowns while accounting for 581 all-purpose as a senior in 2025 … Helped lead Rabun-Gap to district championship as a senior … Coached by Derek White … Chose Georgia Tech because of the coaching staff, the education and the opportunities present in Atlanta … Pans to major in business administration … Is eying a coaching career following his playing career.

BRAYLON OUTLAW

LB, 6-1, 215, Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road H.S.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the state of Alabama by ESPN … Three-year letterwinner … Set Pike Road H.S. school record for career tackles with 342, thanks to a massive 172 tackle season as a junior, when he was named all-state and all-region … Also recorded 30.0 TFLs, 11.0 sacks, seven interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of his prep career … Coached by Granger Shook … National Honor Society member … Chose Georgia Tech for the education, the family atmosphere around the football program and the feel of the campus in the heart of Atlanta … Plans to major in business administration.

JACK RICHERSON

TE, 6-4, 215, Brookhaven, Ga./Marist School

Dual-sport star plans to play both football and baseball at Georgia Tech … Rated as a three-star football prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 31 tight end in the country by ESPN … Rated as a top-50 prospect in the state of Georgia by 247Sports … Named first-team all-region, all-county and all-state (Class 4A) as a junior in 2024 … Also earned second-team overall all-state honors (all divisions) as a junior in ’24 … Plays both ways for Marist as a tight end and a defensive end … Is averaging 12.0 yards per reception as a senior in 2025 while serving as a key blocker in Marist’s run-heavy offense … Made his mark statistically on defense as a junior in ’24, when he tallied 67 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 40 quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups … Has helped lead Marist to a 12-1 record and the semifinals of the 2025 Georgia 4A state playoffs as a senior … Helped lead the War Eagles to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the 2024 Georgia 4A state championship game as a junior … Went 12-2 and advanced to the 6A state semifinals as a sophomore in 2023 … Coached by Alan Chadwick … Is also a first-team all-state honoree as a 3B/RHP in baseball … Excellent student carries a 4.3 grade point average.

TRAE STEVENSON, JR.

DB, 6-1, 180, Quitman, Ga./Brooks County H.S.

Rated as a four-star football prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Member of prestigious Rivals300 as the organization’s No. 194 prospect in the Class of 2026 … Ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by Rivals … Rated as the No. 24 cornerback in the nation by ESPN … Four-time all-state selection and four-time team MVP … Two-way player had 1,201 all-purpose yards (946 receiving, 83 punt return, 80 kickoff return, 51 interception return and 41 rushing) on offense to go along with 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble as a senior in 2025 … Scored 10 touchdowns as a senior (nine receiving, one rushing) and also threw a TD pass … Helped lead Brooks County to two region championships (2023 and 2024) four-straight state playoff appearances, including a trip to the Class A-II state championship game as a junior in 2024 … Coached by Josh McFather … Versatile athlete earned 11 varsity letters – four in football, four in track and three in basketball … Seven-time team captain (four in football, three in basketball) … Honor roll student is the first Brooks County H.S. football student-athlete to ever graduate early … Chose to attend Georgia Tech due to the education, culture, development and coaching staff … Brother, Javon Denis, played defensive line at Georgia State (2020-23) and Memphis (2024) and was an all-Sun Belt performer at GSU … Cousin, Vince Wilfork, played defensive tackle and won the 2001 national championship at Miami (Fla.) before a 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots (2004-14) and Houston Texans (2015-16) – was a five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion for the Patriots, and is also a member of New England’s Hall of Fame, all-2000s team, all-2010s team, 50th anniversary team and all-dynasty team … Trae intends to major in computer science.

JAEDYN TERRY

DB, 6-2, 175, Warm Springs, Ga./Manchester H.S.

Rated as a four-star football prospect by 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the state of Georgia, the No. 27 cornerback in the nation and a top 250 prospect nationally by 247Sports … First-team all-region and all-state honoree … Helped lead Manchester to three region titles and four state playoff appearances, including trips to the Georgia Class A-II semifinals as a junior in 2024 and state championship game as a sophomore in 2023 … Caught two touchdown passes and had an interception in Manchester’s 28-27 loss to Bowdon in the 2023 state title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium … Two-year captain … Coached by Monte Prather … Four-sport prep athlete – football (four seasons), basketball (three), track and field (three) and baseball (one) … Two-year team captain in track … Holds school records in 300m hurdles, long jump and triple jump … Helped lead track team to three region championships and three top-three finishes in the state … Team captain in basketball, helping lead team to region championship as a freshman in 2023 … Honor roll student and member of Beta Club … Third of four siblings … Cousin, Justus Terry, is a defensive end at Texas … Jaedyn chose Georgia Tech due to academics, welcoming environment and the opportunities it provides, on and off the field … Intends to major in engineering or finance.

ALEX WILLIS

DL, 6-4, 255, Orlando, Fla./The First Academy

Rated as a three-star football prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … First-team all-district honoree … Recorded 31 tackles, including eight for loss, with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in just eight games as a junior in 2024 … Had lone reception of his prep career – a 10-yard touchdown – in double overtime to lift The First Academy to a 35-28 win in the final game of his senior season in 2025 … Coached by Jeff Conaway … Also lettered twice in track and field … Enjoys fishing and exploring … Chose Georgia Tech due to combination of academics, athletics and grit … Has a younger sister … Intends to major in biomedical engineering and aspires to be a CEO.

J.J. WINSTON

WR, 6-2, 145, Rome, Ga./Rome H.S.

Rated as a three-star football prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … 2025 Region Offensive Player of the Year … Has amassed 1,325 receiving yards through 13 games as a senior while leading Rome to an 11-2 record and Georgia 5A state semifinals appearance … Caught 34 passes for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2024 … Coached by John Reid … Is one of nine siblings (five sisters, three brothers – all between the ages of 12-20) … Chose Georgia Tech due to its proximity to home and relationships with coaches and players.

