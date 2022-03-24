Georgia Tech Baseball: Instant Reaction to loss vs Kennesaw State

After looking like they had moved on from their errors of the past weekend, some of the same problems haunted the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night. The pitching was pretty abysmal and the offense did not wake up until it was too late, as well as multiple fielding errors that cost the team runs. Kennesaw State hit the ball well with runners in scoring position and it was too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome.

The Owls got the scoring going in the first inning when Josh Hatcher hit a home run to get the game to 1-0. Donovan Cash would keep the scoring going for the team with a single and made it 2-0.

The third inning is where everything came apart for the Yellow Jackets. Kennesaw Stae wound up scoring six runs in the inning and the game never really got close after that. One of the reasons that the Yellow Jackets struggled was their sloppy play in the field. An error allowed Tyler Simon to score and make the game 3-0. More throwing errors doomed Tech and allowed the Owls to score more runs. Mason Jones hit a home run that was the last scoring play of the inning, but it was 8-0 afterward.

There are some bad calls that deserve to be highlighted in this game though. Jones appeared to not touch home plate after his home run in the third, but nothing happened as a result. Yellow Jackets manager Danny Hall was thrown out arguing a call later in the game that went against the Yellow Jackets.

Kevin Parada had a solid game and got the scoring going for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the third with a single that made it 8-1.

The bats for the Yellow Jackets seemed to come alive after they got in the big deficit, but it did not matter much in the end. Stephen Reid stayed red hot and had another home run tonight. Colin Hall and Andrew Jenkins also had good nights at the plate. The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to one in the bottom of the eighth inning after Tim Borden II hit a three-run home run, but the Yellow Jackets were unable to capitalize.

After cutting the lead from 12-8 to 12-11, Georgia Tech gave up two more runs and made it 14-11. Things got interesting in the bottom of the ninth when Tres Gonzales hit a solo homer to make it 14-12. Jenkins could not tie the game however a few at-bats later and the game was over.

The pitching is going to have to be better moving forward, as is the fielding. The Yellow Jackets are talented but have hit a rough patch, with this loss being their third in the last five games. Having three or more errors is not going to get it done, nor is allowing KSU's season-high in runs scored.

Georgia Tech is off tomorrow before beginning their weekend series against NC State on Friday.

