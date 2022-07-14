Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell 2022 MLB Draft Profile

As a whole, Georgia Tech's pitching staff was clearly not very good and held this team back from being able to accomplish some serious goals. However, that does not mean that they don't have some intriguing prospects on the pitching staff for the 2022 MLB Draft and the most intriguing is 6-6 275 LBS, Zach Maxwell.

Georgia Tech Pitcher Zach Maxwell

Maxwell was one of the top pitchers while in high school in the state of Georgia, playing at North Paulding High School, and was selected in the 30th round of the draft by the New York Yankees. Maxwell decided to go and better his draft position at Georgia Tech and try to become a top-round draft pick.

The 2020 season came with the obvious complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and it was not a great chance for Maxwell to show his stuff. He made four starts and posted a 1-1 record with a 3.14 ERA. However short the season was for Maxwell and the Yellow Jackets, he showed enough promise for fans to be excited about what was coming in 2021.

During the 2021 season, Maxwell made 24 appearances and led the team with a 3.09 ERA. He held his opponents to a .185 average and was usually solid in relief for Georgia Tech. This had placed expectations on him heading into the season.

However, the 2022 season did not go how Maxwell wanted. His ERA rose to 5.26 and his opponent's batting average rose to .230. He was walking a lot of batters and did not seem to have control. His stuff was still intriguing, but he had clearly regressed.

Maxwell did save his best performance for his last game of the season against number one Tennessee though. Going up against the number one team in the country and their offense, he struck out 11 batters in six innings and gave the Yellow Jackets a chance to pull off the huge upset.

Heading into the draft, some do think that Maxwell has enough talent to get him drafted earlier than expected. Recently, Keith Law of the Athletic listed his final top 100 prospects and Maxwell did make the list.

It will be interesting to see which team makes a bet on Maxwell's talent and try to develop him better than he was at Georgia Tech.

