Georgia Tech Baseball Placed in Knoxville Regional for the NCAA Tournament

Georgia Tech will have to go through the number one overall seed to win the regional

It is not going to be a very long trip for Georgia Tech Baseball to play in their NCAA Tournament regional. The Yellow Jackets are going to be making their way to Knoxville and will have to go through the number one overall seed in Tennessee if they want to advance to the super regional.

The other teams in the region include Campbell and Alabama State. Georgia Tech is going to be opening up tournament play against Campbell on Friday. Campbell had a 40-17 regular season and boast one of the best offenses in college baseball. They had a team that is great at hitting home runs and that could prove problematic for Georgia Tech's pitching staff. The Camels just won the Big South Tournament title and enter the regional playing well.

It is no secret that Georgia Tech is going to have to go through Tennessee if they want to get to the next round. Tennessee is 53-7 on the year and is one of the most impressive teams that college baseball has seen in recent years. They lead the nation in home runs and the offense as a whole has been unstoppable. The Tennessee pitching staff is equally impressive, as they lead the nation in ERA and are seventh in strikeouts.

