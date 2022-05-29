2023 Offensive Lineman Patrick Screws Sets Official Visit Date for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is putting a premium on the offensive line and that is evidenced by the hiring of Chip Long as offensive coordinator and how many offers they are sending out to linemen. One of the top targets for the Yellow Jackets is an out-of-state lineman by the name of Patrick Screws.

Screws is a 6-6 315 LBS offensive lineman from Eufaula high school in Alabama. Recently, he tweeted out his plans to be in Atlanta for an official visit on June 17th and that is a big win for this coaching staff to get him on campus.

This is not Screws' first time visiting Georgia Tech. He had an unofficial visit on March 12th and it is apparent that not only does Georgia Tech have an interest in him, but he has an interest in Georgia Tech.

Screws has other offers that he is going to consider as well. Georgia, Arizona State, and Kentucky have offered the talented prospect and he has taken other unofficial visits. In the last few months, he has taken unofficial to schools like Auburn and Florida State and those two programs could ramp up their efforts in recruiting him.

It is great that Georgia Tech is getting this player on campus and his recruitment will be worth following to see if the coaching staff can close the deal.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech amongst his final ten schools

2023 linebacker Michael Montgomery receives an offer from Georgia Tech

2023 edge target Zachariah Keith names Georgia Tech amongst his final 12 schools

Georgia Tech sends out an offer to three-star 2024 offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels