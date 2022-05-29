Skip to main content

Top 2024 Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football sent an offer to Jordan Shipp, a wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class

Georgia Tech has been busy at work with not only the 2023 recruiting class but for 2024 as well. The coaching staff has been doing scouting and sending out new offers to a variety of 2024 prospects and one of the latest to receive an offer from Georgia Tech is Jordan Shipp. 

Shipp is already looking like he is going to be one of the most talented wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. He is already a four-star prospect and already has college-ready size at 6-2 195 LBS. He plays at Providence Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Being located in Charlotte means that Shipp is going to be coveted by some of the best programs in the southeast and that is exactly what is already happening. 

Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, NC State, Louisville, and West Virginia are only some of the programs that have offered Shipp and are pursuing him. 

2024 is still a year away and a lot can change in that time, but it is good that Georgia Tech is getting out ahead and going after one of the best wide receivers on the board for 2024. 

