Georgia Tech Baseball vs Pitt Preview

The last ACC Series of the season for Georgia Tech will be on the road against Pitt

After winning both non-conference games this week against Kent State and Akron, Georgia Tech is ready for their final ACC Baseball series of the season. The opponent will be Pitt, who has been a tough team to beat at times this year, but they are not playing their best heading into this game.

Pitt lost two of three to Notre Dame last weekend and has been inconsistent in most series that they play. The reason that this game is so important is that it is between two teams that are close to each other in the ACC Standings and that will have an impact on where the teams are seeded in the ACC Tournament.

In terms of winning percentage, Pitt is eighth in the conference, and Georgia Tech is eleventh. The top 12 teams in the ACC will make the tournament and as long as Georgia Tech is not swept, they should be in. The two teams on the outside looking in are Boston College and Duke and only Duke is capable of catching the Yellow Jackets.

If Georgia Tech were to sweep the Panthers, they would pass Pitt in the standings. Tech has a 12-15 conference record and Pitt is 13-13. If things were to really break the Yellow Jackets way, they could move up to the eighth spot in the ACC Tournament.

For Georgia Tech to do that, however, they are going to need a solid effort from everyone. The pitching has been rightfully criticized this season, but they had a nice couple of games against Akron and Kent State as one would hope. They are going to have to prove it against a capable ACC team this weekend, however.

The offense is still among the best in the country. First baseman Andrew Jenkins and Stephen Reid have been outstanding this week. This team has a deadly all-around lineup and they are playing well heading into the matchup.

Pitt is unspectacular on offense. The Panthers rank 11th in batting average in the ACC, 10th in slugging percentage, 10th in runs scored, and 12th in hits. This should be a series for the pitching of Georgia Tech to have a good series against one of the most mediocre offenses in the ACC.

Georgia Tech heads into the matchup 27th in RPI and Pitt is 58th. This is a matchup that on paper, favors the Yellow Jackets. They have to go and prove it though in a critical final series of the regular season.

Game One is set to begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

