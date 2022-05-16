South Carolina Transfer EJ Jenkins Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football got their second tight end transfer of the offseason with the addition of EJ Jenkins

Georgia Tech has been busy in the transfer portal today and one of the additions is a big one, literally and figuratively. EJ Jenkins, a 6-7 245 LBS tight end transfer from South Carolina, committed to the Yellow Jackets today and figures to be an immediate weapon in offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense.

Jenkins could not find his way in the South Carolina offense last season, only putting up eight catches for 117 yards, but he has obvious size and athleticism and should be an upgrade for the Yellow Jackets.

This is the second tight end transfer that Georgia Tech has brought in this offseason. Syracuse transfer Luke Benson transferred to Georgia Tech earlier in the year.

Jenkins is going to come in and possibly start right away. Along with Benson, Georgia Tech has former wide receiver Peje' Harris and Dylan Leonard at the tight end position.

Long uses multiple tight ends in his offense and at the very least you can expect Jenkins to be a red-zone threat and passing game threat. I expect Jenkins to have a big role for Georgia Tech next season.

