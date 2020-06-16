All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech RHP Jonathan Hughes Signs with Philadelphia Phillies

Ashley Barnett

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Georgia Tech right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hughes as an undrafted free agent on Monday night. 

Hughes entered the 2020 campaign as Tech's Friday night starter. With his redshirt senior year shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was 2-1 in four starts, posting a 4.15 ERA in a team-best 21.2 innings this past season. Hughes allowed just 10 earned runs, punching out 20 batters while walking only six. He also held opponents to a .221 batting average for the year.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Hughes had a career night against Virginia Tech as the Yellow Jackets kicked off ACC play. In a 4-3 win against the Hokies, Hughes tossed a career-long 7.0 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out a career-high nine batters.

Throughout his five-year career at Georgia Tech, Hughes appeared in 57 games, starting 18. He worked to a 15 career victories, including a  11-3 mark over his final two seasons. In 142.1 innings of work, he allowed just 74 earned runs with 113 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .271 average overall. Hughes finishes his collegiate career with the Jackets with a 4.68 ERA.

Hughes becomes the third Jacket to join the professional ranks this year. This past weekend, Tech outfielders Michael Guldberg and Baron Radcliff were selected in the 2020 MLB Draft which consisted of a reduced five rounds due to budgeting reasons following the coronavirus. Hughes will be accompanied by fellow teammate Radcliff in Philadelphia who was selected in the fifth round by the Phillies. 

Michael Guldberg, Baron Radcliff Taken on Second Day of MLB Draft 

