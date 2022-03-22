Georgia Tech Baseball vs Kennesaw State Game One Preview

After losing two out of three in the weekend series against Wake Forest, Georgia Tech Baseball is looking to bounce back. The 12th ranked Yellow Jackets are taking a short trip over to Kennesaw State to take on the Owls in game one of a midweek home and home series.

These two teams played last season, with Kennesaw State taking two of three games from the Yellow Jackets. The Owls are 12-6 overall on the season but come into this game on a three-game winning streak. The first of the two games will be played at Kennesaw State and the second will be played at Georgia Tech. Overall, Georgia Tech has had a lot of success against the Owls, with a record of 23-8 against the team.

Game Information:

Where: Stillwell Stadium, Kennesaw, GA.

How to watch: ACC Network

Time: 6:00 p.m.

The starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night will be Dalton Smith. Smith has had a great start to his 2022 season, with a 1-0 record and a 1.69 ERA, which is good enough for second-best on the team.

The offense for Georgia Tech is going to look to continue their terrific start to the season. The Yellow Jackets rank ninth with 35 home runs, third with 237 hits, and ninth with 189 runs. When the offense is clicking, it is truly one of the best in college baseball and tough for any opposing pitcher to face.

Fresh off being named national player of the week, Andrew Jenkins is going to look to have another dominant series. Jenkins is hitting .363 for the season and just had the best stretch of games for himself this season against Wake Forest. Other guys that are dominating on offense include Kevin Parada, Tres Gonzales, and Tim Borden II.

After the series loss to Wake Forest, the Yellow Jackets are going to be looking to bounce back. Doing so will not be easy though, as the Owls have some capable guys on offense that can make life tough for Tech's pitching staff. Zac Corbin, Josh Hatcher, and Tyler Simon have all had solid seasons and are coming into the matchup with Georgia Tech red-hot.

This will be a solid test for Georgia Tech Baseball and a great two-game series to keep an eye on.

