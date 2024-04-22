Georgia Tech's Matthew Ellis Wins ACC Player of The Week
It should come as no surprise after Georgia Tech's offense went nuclear in the series win over No. 10 Virginia, but Matthew Ellis was named ACC player of the week as a result.
Ellis led an offense that scored 37 runs on 47 hits against the 10th-ranked Cavs, hitting .500 himself for the weekend with six hits, one home run and seven RBI. The Waddy, Ky. native struck out just once and drew five walks to reach base at a blistering .647 pace.
On the week as a whole, Ellis had eight hits, including a grand slam at Auburn on Tuesday night, giving him 11 RBI for the week.
The month of April has been all Ellis, as the veteran catcher has been lights out. In 12 games this month, Ellis is hitting .449 with 22 hits, three doubles, seven home runs and a whopping 26 RBI. With a terrific eye at the plate, he’s also drawn 11 walks for a .541 on-base percentage. He currently holds a 15-game hitting streak and 29-game reached base streak.
Last week, Ellis was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list for top collegiate catcher.
Georgia Tech is starting to make an interesting case for the NCAA Tournament. They have won three ACC series in a row, two of them coming against ranked teams, and they still have games to help their case. They need to win against Kennessaw State tomorrow and win the upcoming series vs Miami, but the biggest series will come after that when they take on Clemson, Duke, and then Florida State to wrap up the regular season. There is still much to prove over the last month of the season, but the good news for Danny Hall and his team is that they are going to have plenty of opportunities to show that they belong.