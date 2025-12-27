All the Laughably Fun Moments Notre Dame Missed by Declining Pop-Tarts Bowl Bid
Saturday marked a holiday across college football. Nope, not the College Football Playoff national championship game or even the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The Pop-Tarts Bowl is back, folks.
The fun-filled bowl game returned for its third rendition, with all the ridiculousness that comes with it. BYU and Georgia Tech were the lucky schools to take part in this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Notre Dame, ranked No. 11 in the final CFP rankings, was the first team out of the 12-team field and decided to sit out of bowl season following the CFP snub. Specifically, the Fighting Irish opted out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl and all the fun that comes with it.
In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua took aim at the CFP rankings process following the snub, but he clarified that he actually loves Pop-Tarts and the brown sugar flavor in particular. Even if Pop-Tarts weren’t the problem, the Irish missed out on an undoubtedly fun bowl experience. I mean, could you imagine Pop-Tarts sprinkles dusting Notre Dame’s iconic gold helmets?
Here are all the wildly fun and ridiculous moments that Notre Dame missed out on by not participating in the Pop-Tarts Bowl:
The Pop-Tarts mascot reveal
Like these anthropomorphic pastries needed any more aura, they got a reveal worth waiting for.
A new ring of honor to remember the fallen Pop-Tarts
An emotional moment for the sacrificed strawberry and cinnamon roll Pop-Tarts from prior years, complete with a ring of honor in the stadium and Hall of Fame worthy jackets.
Pop-Tarts mascots rig the halftime dunk tank
When the Pop-Tarts attack.
Pop-Tarts themed helmets
BYU and Georgia Tech played the part, adorning their helmets with sprinkles for fitting lids to wear in the game.
Touchdown celebrations with Pop-Tarts mascots
You have to take an opportunity to celebrate with a life-sized Pop-Tart when it presents itself.
Haynes King’s pregame handshake with a Pop-Tart
The Georgia Tech quarterback respected the college football heroes before kickoff.
Sprinkle filled end zones
It wasn’t just Georgia Tech and BYU’s helmets that got the Pop-Tarts treatment Saturday.
Team entrances through Pop-Tarts foil wrappers
Georgia Tech had some drama with its foil-wrapped entrance tarp, but luckily it was figured out for a great moment as each side ran onto the field.
The concessions
We can be jealous of the folks in attendance who were able to purchase the Pop-Tarts and Cheez-It style concessions, but probably not jealous of the stomach rumblings to follow.
A trophy that doubles as a toaster
The Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy isn’t new, but it’s worth admiring each time it comes out. BYU coach Kalani Sitake and Georgia Tech coach Brent Key had a mishap with the trophy during the press tour leading up to the game, but the Pop-Tarts Bowl committee will ensure the pastries are toastable for the winner, that’s for certain.
Frosted cherry being a demon
A new Pop-Tart steals the show.