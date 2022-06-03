Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins Named All-Americans For Georgia Tech

It will come as no surprise to Georgia Tech fans who have been watching these two players all season, but catcher Kevin Parada and first baseman Andrew Jenkins were named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday.

Georgia Tech is one of the best offensive teams in the nation and both Parada and Jenkins are two of the biggest reasons why. Parada is one of the nation's leaders in home runs this season with 26. He also chipped in 85 RBIs, 74 runs, and 85 hits. This season has put Parada right in the middle of the conversation to be the top overall pick in this year's MLB draft.

Jenkins hits right behind Parada and makes one of the most dangerous duos in the country. He has been consistent all year long and leads the ACC in hits with 91 and was top ten in other categories such as doubles, total bases, and RBIs.

Georgia Tech opens up the NCAA Tournament in Knoxville vs Campbell on Friday at noon. John Medich will get the start on the mound for the Yellow Jackets.

