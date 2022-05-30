Top Georgia Tech Safety Target Sets Official Visit Date

The list of official visitors for Georgia Tech Football in the month of June just keeps growing and the latest one to commit to a visit is top safety target Kamal Bonner. Bonner has been on the Yellow Jackets radar since he received the offer from the coaching staff in April and now, he is going to be taking his first official visit to Atlanta. The Colquitt County High School product has been rising up the recruiting board lately.

This will be Bonner's second visit to Georgia Tech. He was on an unofficial visit in April and it is a good sign for Georgia Tech that he is already back and that the Yellow Jackets are going to be his first official visit.

There is going to be competition for Bonner, however. Memphis, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Colorado, and Georgia State are some of the other offers for the defensive back. Hopefully, the visit will go well and Georgia Tech can make progress in this recruitment.

