Skip to main content

Top Georgia Tech Safety Target Sets Official Visit Date

Kamal Bonner has made his plans to visit Georgia Tech Football in June

The list of official visitors for Georgia Tech Football in the month of June just keeps growing and the latest one to commit to a visit is top safety target Kamal Bonner. Bonner has been on the Yellow Jackets radar since he received the offer from the coaching staff in April and now, he is going to be taking his first official visit to Atlanta. The Colquitt County High School product has been rising up the recruiting board lately. 

This will be Bonner's second visit to Georgia Tech. He was on an unofficial visit in April and it is a good sign for Georgia Tech that he is already back and that the Yellow Jackets are going to be his first official visit. 

There is going to be competition for Bonner, however. Memphis, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Colorado, and Georgia State are some of the other offers for the defensive back. Hopefully, the visit will go well and Georgia Tech can make progress in this recruitment. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech will be one of the most dangerous teams in the NCAA Tournament

2023 offensive lineman Patrick Screws sets official visit date for Georgia Tech

Top 2024 Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp receives offer from Georgia Tech

Three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech amongst his final ten schools

Kamal Bonner
Football

Top Georgia Tech Safety Target Sets Official Visit Date

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Final NCAA Tournament Projections for Georgia Tech Before Selection Day

By Jackson Caudell15 hours ago
Jordan Shipp
Football

Top 2024 Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellMay 29, 2022
Patrick Screws
Football

2023 Offensive Lineman Patrick Screws Sets Official Visit Date for Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellMay 29, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Will be one of the Most Dangerous Teams in the NCAA Tournament

By Jackson CaudellMay 29, 2022
Jonathan Daniels
Football

Georgia Tech Sends out Offer to Three-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Jonathan Daniels

By Jackson CaudellMay 27, 2022
Zachariah Keith
Football

2023 Edge Target Zachariah Keith Names Georgia Tech in his final 12 schools

By Jackson CaudellMay 27, 2022
RJ Johnson
Football

Three-Star Cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech Among his Final 10 Schools

By Jackson CaudellMay 27, 2022
Michael Montgomery
Football

2023 Linebacker Michael Montgomery Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell21 hours ago