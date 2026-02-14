Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Patel gave up a leadoff double and then a walk to put two runners on with no outs. He then struck out the next batter and got a pair of fly outs to keep the deficit at 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

Bottom of the 2nd

Lackey walked and Zuckerman doubled, but the Yellow Jackets strand two. BGSU leads 2-0 heading to the 3rd.

Top of the 2nd

BGSU got a leadoff single and then the runner stole second. An RBI double gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead and then after Patel got a pair of outs, an RBI single added to the lead to make it 2-0. That is the score heading to the bottom of the 2nd.

Bottom of the 1st

Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 1st

BGSU got one single and the runner advanced to third, but no outs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the first.

Georgia Tech picked up an 11-5 win on opening day vs Bowling Green on a record-breaking crowd attendance. The Yellow Jackets were led Caleb Daniel who scored two home runs. Tate McKee was solid in five innings pitched only allowing one run on a solo shot and stuck out six batters. The Yellow Jackets look to build on that victory and pick up a game two victory.

Here is the starting lineup for today's game:

1. 2B Jarren Advincula

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. DH Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. C Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

Mason Patel is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets.

