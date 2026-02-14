LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Bowling Green Baseball, Game 2 Score
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Patel gave up a leadoff double and then a walk to put two runners on with no outs. He then struck out the next batter and got a pair of fly outs to keep the deficit at 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom of the 2nd
Lackey walked and Zuckerman doubled, but the Yellow Jackets strand two. BGSU leads 2-0 heading to the 3rd.
Top of the 2nd
BGSU got a leadoff single and then the runner stole second. An RBI double gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead and then after Patel got a pair of outs, an RBI single added to the lead to make it 2-0. That is the score heading to the bottom of the 2nd.
Bottom of the 1st
Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.
Top of the 1st
BGSU got one single and the runner advanced to third, but no outs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the first.
Georgia Tech picked up an 11-5 win on opening day vs Bowling Green on a record-breaking crowd attendance. The Yellow Jackets were led Caleb Daniel who scored two home runs. Tate McKee was solid in five innings pitched only allowing one run on a solo shot and stuck out six batters. The Yellow Jackets look to build on that victory and pick up a game two victory.
Here is the starting lineup for today's game:
1. 2B Jarren Advincula
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. DH Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. C Drew Rogers
9. SS Carson Kerce
Mason Patel is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets.
