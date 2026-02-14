LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Bowling Green Baseball, Game 3 Score
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Underwood strikes out two and gives up no hits or runs. GT leads 2-0 heading to the bottom of the third.
Bottom of the 2nd
Advincula added to the lead with an RBI single, but that was all for the Yellow Jackets. GT leads 2-0 heading to the 3rd.
Top of the 2nd
A 1-2-3 inning for Underwood and Georgia Tech leads 1-0 as we go to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Advincula and Burress flew out to start the inning, but a walk from Schmidt and a single from Hernandez, the Yellow Jackets got their first run of the game courtesy of an RBI single from Lackey. That was the only run of the inning, but the Yellow Jackets are on top.
Top of the 1st
Underwood gives up one single, but works through the rest of the inning easily. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.
After a dominant game two victory over Bowling Green, the Yellow Jackets are going for the sweep on opening weekend. Georgia Tech is playing the final game of the series and of the double header today and they are about to get started.
Freshman Cooper Underwood is on the mound in game three and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up for game three:
1. 2B Jarren Advincula
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. DH Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. LF Will Baker
8. C Drew Rogers
9. SS Carson Kerce
