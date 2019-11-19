Russ Chandler Stadium Named Best Field In College Baseball

For the second time in five years and third time overall, Georgia Tech Baseball's Russ Chandler Stadium has been named college baseball's 2019 "Field of the Year" by the Sports Turf Managers Association.

The STMA presents the "Field of the Year" award annually to professional, collegiate and recreational facilities based on three factors: playability, appearance and utilization of innovation solutions.

Since the award's inception in 1988, Russ Chandler Stadium is the only ACC to have won the award and the only college baseball field to win it 3 times. The field is managed by Georgia Tech director of athletic grounds Chris May, who previous was awarded honors in 2014 (RCS) and 2017 (Grant Field at Bobby Dodd) for field management.

