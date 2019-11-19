All Yellow Jackets
Russ Chandler Stadium Named Best Field In College Baseball

Matthew McGavic

For the second time in five years and third time overall, Georgia Tech Baseball's Russ Chandler Stadium has been named college baseball's 2019 "Field of the Year" by the Sports Turf Managers Association.

The STMA presents the "Field of the Year" award annually to professional, collegiate and recreational facilities based on three factors: playability, appearance and utilization of innovation solutions.

Since the award's inception in 1988, Russ Chandler Stadium is the only ACC to have won the award and the only college baseball field to win it 3 times. The field is managed by Georgia Tech director of athletic grounds Chris May, who previous was awarded honors in 2014 (RCS) and 2017 (Grant Field at Bobby Dodd) for field management.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 28

Follow for live updates and analysis form Game 28 vs. Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

Fast Start Fuels Georgia Tech Past Gardner-Webb

3 homers and 8 runs in the opening frame powered the Yellow Jackets past the Runnin' Bulldogs in their first home midweek game of 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech kicks off a three game home stand when they take on Clemson tomorrow night. Here's how they stack up against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33

GT Baseball Week 2 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after Week 2 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson

Tuesday's matchup against Clemson begins a three game home-stand.

Matthew McGavic

Week 3 Preview: Gardner-Webb & Georgia

A perfect week in which the Jackets went 4-0 has them trending in the right direction to begin the 2020 season. With Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on the horizon, it will provide them with one of their biggest tests of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/23/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 12-2 in Game 3 of their weekend series to complete a series sweep.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep

Thanks in part to 4 home runs, Georgia Tech plated double digit runs for the second time in three days to finish a 3 game sweep over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

Facing a short turnaround, next up for Georgia Tech is the first of two matchups against Clemson in a game that has implications past just the win/loss column. Here's what to watch for against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Victory Slips Away From Georgia Tech At Syracuse

A double digit halftime lead and career night from Moses Wright was not enough to overcome a lackluster second half performance against Syracuse.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33