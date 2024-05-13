Updated ACC Baseball Standings: 5/12
Another weekend of ACC Basball is in the books and there is only one more weekend before the ACC Tournament begins.
In one of the marquee series of the weekend in the conference, Georgia Tech took down No. 9 Duke and helped strengthen their case to make the NCAA Tournament. Aside from their series loss to Clemson, Georgia Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC and continue to head into the ACC Tournament with momentum.
Clemson has had a strong grip on first place in the ACC Atlantic for much of the season, but they were swept by Wake Forest, allowing room for other teams to try and take first place from them.
Florida State had that opportunity, but lost their weekend series vs Pitt, the team in last place in the ACC Coastal. It was a missed opportunity for the Seminoles.
NC State secured a big series win over Virginia and they remain within striking distance of 1st place in the ACC Atlantic.
North Carolina can make the claim of being the best team in the ACC after getting a series sweep over Louisville and with Clemson's sweep vs Wake Forest.
Notre Dame and Boston College both played non-conference series this weekend.
Virginia Tech lost their series vs Miami, but they remain in 4th place in the ACC Coastal.
Next week is the final week of the regular season and there are some big series. Georgia Tech faces Florida State, North Carolina takes on Duke, Virginia Tech faces Virginia, and Wake Forest faces NC State.
Updated ACC Standings (5/12)
1. Clemson (37-13 overall, 17-10 ACC)
2. Florida State (37-12, 15-11)
3. NC State (29-19, 15-11)
4. Wake Forest (36-16, 15-12)
5. Louisville (29-22, 13-14)
6. Notre Dame (27-22, 9-18)
7. Boston Collège (22-26, 8-19)
Coastal Division Standings
1. North Carolina (39-11, 20-7)
2. Virginia (37-14, 15-12)
3. Duke (34-16, 15-12)
4. Virginia Tech (32-17, 14-13)
5. Georgia Tech (30-19, 14-13)
6. Miami (23-27, 10-17)
7. Pitt (23-25, 8-19)