Georgia Tech Baseball vs Georgia: Live Updates and Score From Today's Athens Regional Final
After defeating UNC Wilmington in a weather-delayed first game, Georgia Tech is now set for the regional final with in-state rival Georgia. The Yellow Jackets are going to need to beat the Bulldogs twice to advance to the super regional. If they win tonight, they will force a winner takes all game tomorrow for the right to advance.
Here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets will be using:
1. 1b Cam Jones
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Matthew Ellis
4. 3B John Giesler
5. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
6. 2B Mike Becchetti
7. SS Payton Green
8. LF Parker Brosius
9. C Vahn Lackey
Mason Patel is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today.
Be sure to refresh the page for the latest updates from Athens!
LIVE UPDATES - Georgia Tech vs Georgia
1st Inning
Top- Georgia scores two in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead over Georgia Tech
Bottom- Burress triples and then Ellis gets an RBI to cut the lead to 2-1.
2nd innning
Top- Patel gets a strikeout and two ground outs to end the top of the first. Georgia leads 2-1
Bottom- Becchetti hit a leadoff double, then Green walked to give Georgia Tech two base runners. After Brosius struck out, Vahn Lackey hit a massive two-run home run to give Georgia Tech a 4-2 lead.
After that, Jones singled and Ellis reached on error. Giesler then hit an RBI single to give Georgia Tech a 5-2 lead going to the 3rd inning.
3rd Inning
Top-Patel sent the Bulldogs down 1-2-3. Georgia Tech leads 5-2 going into the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom- Georgia Tech's offense goes down 1-2-3. Georgia Tech still leads 5-2 going into the 4th inning.
4th Inning
Top-