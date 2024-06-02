How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Georgia In Athens Regional Final
After taking care of UNC Wilmington, Georgia Tech now has a showdown with in-state rival Georgia in the regional final. The Yellow Jackets will have to beat the Bulldogs twice to advance to the super regional.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (33-24) vs Georgia Bulldogs (41-15)
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, June 2nd at 6:00 p.m. EST (ESPN+)
STADIUM
• Foley Field – Athens, GA
TV/ONLINE
• Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ and the Georgia Tech Gameday App
Here is a little preview of tonight's opponent courtesy of our own Rohan Roman:
"When these two teams played earlier in the year in their three games of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, Georgia took both games after the opening game was canceled due to weather. However, the 0-2 record against the Bulldogs is slightly deceiving. In the first game, Georgia Tech lost 3-1 due to stranding 12 runners on base. They lost the second game, 11-9, after the bullpen melted down over the last three innings.In both games, they got strong performances out of their starters and adequate offense. Converting on their opportunities or a more even bullpen performance would have given them a win in either of those games.
It will not be easy - the Bulldogs have a lethal offense headlined by third baseman Charlie Condon. His 35 home runs this year came on a ridiculous .443 batting average and 1.601 OPS. Condon actually was fairly quiet in the first Georgia Tech-Georgia game, going hitless in his three at-bats. He made up for it in the second game by driving in two runs in his five at-bats. The Jackets' rotation will need to adjust accordingly to keep Condon closer to the former statline.
The Bulldogs are top-10 in the nation in runs per-game, home runs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage largely because this lineup's talent does not stop at Condon. 1st baseman Corey Collins, 2nd baseman Slate Alford, shortstop Kolby Branch and DH Dylan Goldstein all hit double-digit homers and posted OPSs over .900.It is easily one of the most talented lineups Georgia Tech's pitchers have faced all year - they will have their work cut out for them to keep them off the scoreboard.
Things get a bit easier on the pitching side. The Bulldogs are a team that generates a lot of whiffs - their strikeout percentage of 26.5% ranks 11th in the country. However, everything else is rather mediocre. Leighton Finley has played like a clear ace this year, garnering an ERA of 4.53 and 69 strikeouts in his fourteen starts. Christian Mcrna has only one less strikeout, but his ERA of 5.61 indicates he is a bit more susceptible to being tagged. Still, the pitcher that poses the highest chance of making batters look silly is Kolten Smith. His staggering 94 strikeouts on a 4.40 ERA gave hitters plenty of problems last year. Georgia's bullpen is more of a mixed bag - DJ Radtke and Zach Devito rarely allow runs but do not force many strikeouts. Zach Harris and Josh Roberge have far better strikeout numbers but allow runs at ERAs of 6.83 and 7.41 respectively. Georgia Tech's lineup has a good chance of doing some damage if they are able to get past the starter.
Georgia is one of the few teams that could win a shootout against Georgia Tech. This matchup is likely contingent on which team executes better in the game's pivotal moments. The Yellow Jackets' bullpen is going to have to play above its head to close out this lineup, but it would not be surprising to see Georgia's starters struggle against Georgia Tech's bats."