After losing two out of three to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this weekend, it was a given that Georgia Tech Baseball would fall in the rankings. This still looks like one of the top teams in the country, but the weekend was no doubt disappointing.

In the D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings, Georgia Tech fell from the top ten to 14th. There were quite a few teams ranked ahead of the Yellow Jackets that are still on the schedule. Florida State checked in at seventh, Virginia replaced Tech at the 10th spot, and North Carolina sits one spot above at 13th. The ACC has shown to have quite a bit of depth in the conference this season and that will be a tough way to finish the season out.

baseballamerica.com was not as kind to Georgia Tech in their rankings, having them come in at 16. They were also much higher on the Virginia Cavaliers than D1Baseball. Baseballamerica ranked the Cavaliers 4th and also had Florida State in the top ten.

The USA Today coaches poll had similar thoughts about the Yellow Jackets. They ranked the team 16th after their series loss to Wake Forest. Something that was interesting was that the coaches poll had the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of Georgia Tech, despite the fact the Yellow Jackets beat them recently.

To wrap up the rankings for the week, perfectgame.org had the Yellow Jackets ranked the highest of the four polls. Georgia checked in at 12 in this poll, but it was a steep drop after being ranked sixth in last week's poll.

It was disappointing to see the team drop in every major ranking this week, but they have plenty of opportunities to bounce back soon.

Georgia Tech Baseball is off Monday but will resume action on Tuesday against Kennesaw State. Be sure to stay up to date right here on the latest information regarding Georgia Tech athletics.