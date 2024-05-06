2025 Five Star Prospect Caleb Wilson Talks Running With Nightrydas & Georgia Tech
Caleb Wilson is one of the best players in the country and is rated highly on every major recruiting platform. According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is rated as the No. 4 overall player, No. 2 power, and No. 1 player in Georgia in the 2025 class.
Wilson has a full gamut of skills and can do it all on the basketball court. Whether he is extending out to guard players on the perimeter or guarding the paint against taller bigs defensively there isn’t much you can’t ask him to do. Here is what he says is the best part of his game.
“I would say defend multiple positions and make good decisions passing the ball. A lot of people ask me how I developed these guard skills and things like that, but I’ve been playing multiple sports since I was young," said Wilson. "I used to run cross country. I played soccer, basketball, baseball, and football when I was young. I trained my footwork for those sports, so it allows me to move like I move at the height that I am. That is something that is important and has been very important for my development."
Offensively, he can get to any spot on the floor and doesn’t need much space to get his shot off. He is a tough shotmaker. Wilson is also elite at finishing around the rim and is a three-level scorer. Before hitting the AAU circuit this summer, he led his high school basketball team Holy Innocents to the state championship game. In the state championship, he dropped a double-double finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds doing all he could for his team. Holy Innocents came up short in a five-point loss but Wilson put on a show. During his junior season, Wilson averaged 21 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and two steals per game.
Fast forward to now, Wilson is playing for the Nightrydas in the AAU circuit and was recently at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia going against top talent. He also plays with the Boozer twins Cayden and Cameron, heavily rated players in the country. The Nightrydas run an up-tempo offense and are also running out on the break consistently. Wilson talked about how that has helped him.
“I enjoy it. It's really fun. It definitely is tiring and it really prepares you for the next level playing an up-tempo pace in college and possibly the NBA, hopefully. It warrants maturity saying I need a break or I need help. It really makes me mature. It makes me make better decisions. It teaches me how to play with good coaching," said Wilson.
Here is what he is hoping to gain from the AAU circuit and running with the NightRydas.
“Better efficiency. Of course, with me being able to make tough shots I also have to take them. When you take tough shots it is a very good chance you are going to miss them because of how hard the shots are,” said Wilson. “Shooting the ball and having great percentages like today I made catch-and-shoot 3s, which I usually wouldn’t get with a team that is more selfish. Being able to be more efficient and make better decisions.”
I got the chance to see Wilson play this past Saturday and he scored in double figures and was the second-leading scorer on the team in a blowout victory against Rennaissance. Wilson had thunderous dunks, displayed smooth jumpers, and excellent perimeter and paint defense in the game.
“It was a good game. We played as a team. A lot of unselfishness, ball movement, and getting great shots. That is something I really liked about this team when I was watching them from afar and I am really excited to participate with them,” said Wilson.
Wilson credits where he is today to playing multiple sports while he was young, which has allowed him to have great footwork on the basketball court and become the elite player he is today.
“I would say defend multiple positions and make good decisions passing the ball. A lot of people ask me how I developed these guard skills and things like that, but I’ve been playing multiple sports since I was young,” said Wilson. “I used to run cross country. I played soccer, basketball, baseball and football when I was young. I trained my footwork for those sports, so it allows me to move like I move at the height that I am. That is something that is important and has been very important for my development.”
In terms of his recruitment, it starts now. A bevy of SEC and ACC programs are in contention. Wilson likes Coach Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets program.
“I like Georgia Tech a lot. Coach Stoudamire is a really cool coach and a really good guy. Also has some NBA tenure, so that is really important to me,” said Wilson. "Other schools that are recruiting me I could say virtually every school in the SEC. Mostly Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama. In the ACC I have UNC, Duke, Tech. It’s hard to remember all of them.”
I asked if there was a preference whether he SEC or ACC ball. Wilson talked about both in glowing fashion.
“It’s definitely a preference. There is a stat that any freshman who has played ACC averaging 12 and eight all of them have gotten drafted. I feel like I can go to college and get 12 points and eight rebounds a game,” said Wilson. “I feel like that is a good stat that is beneficial for me. Also, I know the SEC is a more physical conference, which is why I am putting a lot of work into my body to get stronger and stuff like that because I know my college decision starts now. It starts with how I play. That is how I look at it.”
The Yellow Jackets definitely have a chance at Wilson. He is the type of player that can get Georgia Tech back to the mountaintop. Adding elite players to your program will draw other elite players. Georgia Tech has already landed elite guard Akai Fleming to the 2025 class and adding another elite player like Wilson would be game-changing. It certainly won’t be easy as a plethora of D1 programs are after his services including Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, UNC, Duke, and more.