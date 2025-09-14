College Football Week 3 Winners and Losers: Georgia Tech Has the Nation Abuzz
Humans have long been fascinated by bees, wasps, and the like. We imitate their social structures, admire their collectivist spirit, taste their delicious honey, and wonder how we can save them.
Perhaps this helps explain the enduring appeal of Georgia Tech, a team that lacks the glamor of many of its former SEC rivals but nonetheless pops up repeatedly at important points in college football history. The Yellow Jackets claim four national titles, all in different decades—1917, 1928, 1952 and 1990. That's the mark of a program with staying power—just barely audible but at the same time undeniable, like yellow jackets themselves. No. 12 Clemson learned that the hard way Saturday.
Here's hoping your team joined Georgia Tech in drinking the sweet nectar of victory. It's time to break down Week 3's winners and losers.
Winner: Georgia Tech? Georgia Tech!
After spending much of the late 2010s and early 2020s in an identity crisis spurred by Georgia's success and Atlanta's cultural dominance, the Yellow Jackets look ready to re-emerge on the national stage. Thanks to an assured performance from quarterback Haynes King and a perfect fire-drill field goal from kicker Aidan Birr at the final horn, Georgia Tech knocked off the Tigers—a crucial hurdle for any aspiring ACC contender. The Yellow Jackets avoid Florida State and Miami, and will be tested only intermittently before meeting Georgia on Nov. 28.
Loser: UCLA
Much was made of UCLA's (legitimate) in-season improvement in 2024, when the Bruins finished 5-7 after opening 1-5. Just a year later, the Bruins look utterly rudderless. Coach Jason Eck's improved New Mexico team shelled UCLA 35–10 on the road Friday, outgaining the Bruins by over 100 yards. UCLA didn't help its cause with 116 penalty yards, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava was pedestrian at best. Next Saturday's game between the Bruins and Northwestern will have a loser-leaves-town feel.
Winner: The other Georgia team, winner of a new kind of game
Rarely under coach Kirby Smart has Georgia found itself in shootouts. There was the Bulldogs' loss to Tennessee in 2016 (the Volunteers' most recent win in the series), the 2018 Rose Bowl, the 2022 Peach Bowl, and a few others. On Saturday against Tennessee, however, Georgia won a true barn-burner. Overcoming a blistering start by Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar—strong in defeat—the Bulldogs outgained Tennessee 502–496. More importantly, behind 304 air yards from quarterback Gunner Stockton, Georgia won the game 44–41 in overtime.
Loser: Dabo Swinney
Swinney is a singular figure in Clemson's storied history, but the Tigers' '20s stasis can no longer be ignored. Chapel Fowler of The State pointed out after Clemson lost Saturday that Swinney and company have fallen to unranked teams in each of the last five seasons. The Tigers' down years tend to be better than most teams' up years, and it bears hammering home that Swinney is still responsible for 13 of the programs' 20 10-win seasons. However, a fanbase spoiled by two national titles in the '10s has to be a little irked by this return to mere upper-middle-class life.
Winners: Alabama, Michigan and Nebraska, all dialed in
Each of these three teams deserves credit for sharpening their focus, and standing out even among the crowd of contenders warming up against lesser competition. Alabama looked moribund against Florida State; the Crimson Tide have since destroyed Louisiana-Monroe and dominated Wisconsin 38–14 Saturday. Michigan rebounded from a loss to Oklahoma by giving quarterback Bryce Underwood nine carries against Central Michigan, which he turned into 114 yards and two touchdowns in a 63–3 win. Nebraska, a 68–0 winner over Akron last Saturday, beat Houston Christian 59–7 this Saturday. Next up for the Wolverines and Cornhuskers: each other.
Loser: Rebuilding Colorado
Colorado fans had to know regression was on the way after wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders left for the Jaguars and Browns, respectively. Friday just served to outline the task the Buffaloes have ahead of them. Houston outclassed Colorado in every phase in a 36–20 victory, with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders's decision to start quarterback Ryan Staub off a strong showing against Delaware looking misguided. Back-to-back home games against Wyoming and BYU will determine the tenor of 2025, which Colorado can still salvage—this team nearly knocked off Georgia Tech, after all.
Winner: Strange road trips
How did the Sooners follow up their victory over Michigan last Saturday, a solid introduction to Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer for casual fans? By taking a highly unusual trip to Philadelphia and beating Temple 42–3, with running back Tory Blaylock running for two touchdowns. Yes, odd excursions were in the air across the country this week—No. 14 Iowa State packed its bags for Jonesboro, Ark., and downed Arkansas State 24–16, while No. 20 Utah visited ex-conference rival Wyoming in Laramie.
Loser: Arch Manning
After his performance against Ohio State, this column went out of its way to emphasize that the hype around Manning was being pegged a loser, not necessarily Manning himself. That's not the case this week after a poor quarterbacking performance against UTEP had Texas being booed in its home stadium at times. Manning finished 11-for-25 for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception (he did add two scores on the ground). The Longhorns won 27–10, but a better version of them needs to show up for their first big test against the Sooners Oct. 11.
Winner: North Texas
While your American Conference attention was occupied by South Florida (getting blown out at Miami) and Tulane (hosting Duke), North Texas quietly beat the tar out of a Washington State team coming off its own lopsided win over San Diego State last Saturday. The Mean Green led the Cougars 42–3 at the half and 52–3 after three; quarterback Drew Mestemaker completed 24 of 28 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Coach Eric Morris—once Washington State's offensive coordinator—had his team ready to play. Can it weather a potential trap game against Army next Saturday?
Loser: Brent Pry
Virginia Tech's '25 campaign has included, so far: a) a 13-point loss to South Carolina in a game where it outgained the Gamecocks, b) a home game against Vanderbilt where the Commodores outscored the Hokies 34–0 in the second half, and c) a game where Virginia Tech went down 28–0 to Old Dominion at the half at home. Where have you gone, Michael Vick? The Hokies are within earshot of the fertile DMV recruiting market and have legions of alumni in that affluent region, so there's clearly a winner in there somewhere. It just doesn't seem like Pry is the one to bring it out.