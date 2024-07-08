2025 Four-Star F Matt Gilhool Lists Georgia Tech Among His Final Seven Schools
Georgia Tech is a finalist for four-star forward prospect Matt Gilhool from Pennsylvania
He announced his top seven which include Iowa, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Utah, LSU, and Alabama. He picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets on June 19th and is slated to take an official visit on August 31st to the Flats, per 247Sports.
He stands at 6'10" and weighs 205 pounds. He led his high school prep team William Penn Charter to a 17-11 record in 2023.
Gilhool is rated as a four-star on every recruiting platform including Rivals, On3, 247Sports and ESPN. According to the 247Sports Composite, Gilhool is rated as the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania, No. 24 Power Forward, and No. 114 player nationally.
Gilhool has had an impressive summer so far and put up a stat-filled performance in a win against Dematha in late June. The stat line he put up was 17 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and two steals. He picked up three offers in the month of June from Tech, Georgia, and LSU. Gilhool has also played on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer with Team Final in Session 1. He had an impressive game against powerhouse Georgia Stars going nearly perfect from the field scoring 16 points on 8-9 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Gilhool has great finishing ability around the rim and can finish with either hand. He can also stretch the floor as he shoots an efficient deep ball. He also possesses great athleticism and can finish lobs and dunks with relative ease.
An underrated part of his game is his defense and ball handling. Gilhool is a capable rim protector and can also switch defensively and guard perimeter players. He’s still growing into his body and will only get better. He dribbles like a perimeter player, one that can create his own shot and to where he wants on the floor. With the proliferation of bigs that can dribble at the collegiate and NBA level, Gilhool fits the mold.
It is still early in recruiting for the 2025 class for basketball but Georgia Tech finds itself in the fold for another top basketball prospect.
Georgia Tech 2025 Basketball Recruits
Four-Star G Akai Fleming (Georgia)
Three-Star SF Brandon Stores (New York)