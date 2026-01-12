Lane Kiffin Lands His New QB As Sam Leavitt Commits to LSU
Former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to sign with LSU, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday.
Leavitt chose LSU over Kentucky, Tennessee and Miami, among other schools, and has two more seasons of eligibility remaining. He was reportedly personally courted by Kiffin, who flew to meet with Leavitt prior to the redshirt sophomore’s decision.
Leavitt was considered one of the top players in the transfer portal and is arguably one of Kiffin’s biggest landings this offseason. LSU’s quarterback room is currently their biggest need after fifth-year senior Garrett Nussmeier exhausted his eligibility. The Tigers have been on the prowl for a few marquee names and previously hosted former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Kiffin’s old quarterback at Ole Miss, Trinidad Chambliss, notably chose to stay with the Rebels for next year.
In his last full season with the Sun Devils in 2024, Leavitt helped ASU clinch a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth (where ASU lost to Texas), throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions; he also rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns. Leavitt underwent season-ending surgery for a lingering foot injury in November 2025 and will continue his rehab in the spring.