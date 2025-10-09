Can Georgia Tech Land Elite Basketball Recruit Manny Green?
Georgia Tech is in the running for a major basketball recruit in the state and has been recruiting the state of Georgia at an elite level under head coach Damon Stoudamire. The player is Manny Green. Green announced his final schools for his recruitment included Tennessee, Auburn, California, South Florida, and Georgia Tech. He is set to announce his decision on Friday at 5:00 PM.
According to 247Sports, Green is a four-star prospect the No. 4 player in Georgia, No. 15 PF, and the No. 91 player nationally. If Georgia Tech were to land Green, it would be the fourth blue-chip recruit the Yellow Jackets have landed in the cycle.
Can Georgia Tech Land Him?
Green is an elite basketball prospect and two-way scorer who can put the ball in the basket. He is excellent at finishing around the rim and through contact, and plays with a high motor. What truly makes him special is his athleticism on both ends of the floor. He makes unreal plays, chasing down shots and dunking on defenders. He recently played in the GHSA High School Basketball championship against Sandy Creek for the Cedar Grove Saints, but fell one possession short of clinching a state championship. Green averaged 19 points per game and led the Saints to a 28-4 record as a junior.
So, how good is Green? Here is a deeper dive from 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein
“Green is 6-foot-6, long, strong, and athletic. He plays with physicality, toughness, and a high motor. His most reliable offense comes in transition, short straight-line drives, or as a finisher. He runs the floor hard, goes right into contact, and can be a lob threat. He also has some floor-spacing potential, with soft touch that extends to the arc, but a release point that can come up across his face from the left side of his head.”
“In the EYBL, he was utilized primarily as a hybrid four, who rarely took more than a couple of bounces, but was still allowed to space the floor. He made 33% of his threes on over four attempts per game, but 79% from the free-throw line, while shooting a combined 40% from the floor. While he isn’t known as much of a passer just yet, there have been some flashes of being able to make quick reads and decisions when he’s stationary. Ultimately, his offensive ceiling will be determined by the consistency of his shooting, development of his other ball skills, and improved efficiency on that end.”
“Defensively, he has the physical tools and mentality to be impactful and versatile. He can not only body up with bigger guys around the paint, but already shows spurts of being able to slide laterally and match-up with guards, if and when he’s disciplined getting low into his stance. He also may be a better rebounder then what his EYBL numbers suggest (3.9 per game).”
I got the chance to see Green last year in the Battle in the Peach in December. Here is a clip of him creating offense for himself and making it look easy.
The Yellow Jackets currently have three players committed in the 2026 class in Jalan Wingfield, Moustapha Diop, and Kaiden Bailey. A fourth high-end recruit would do a lot for the program and what they are trying to build. It is a big year coming up for the Yellow Jackets in the third year under head coach Damon Stoudmaire. The Yellow Jackets currently have the No. 8 class for 2026 and can improve it if they land Green. We will see who the standout in-state prospect chooses.