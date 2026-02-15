Giannis Antetokounmpo's Kids Were Adorably Obsessed With Victor Wembanyama Ahead of All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be one of the best basketball players in the world, but it would seem his kids only have eyes for Victor Wembanyama. Who is, to be fair, also one of the best basketball players in the world.

Ahead of the NBA's revamped All-Star Game on Sunday, league cameras captured a number of pre-tip-off moments wherein Giannis's kids could be heard speaking to, interacting with or simply asking about Wemby with the fervor of the average basketball fan.

Hilariously, though, Giannis wouldn't let them fangirl too much.

“You're better than him?” one of Antetokounmpo's kids asked his dad, alluding to the Spurs forward.

”1000%," Giannis playfully replied. “1,000,000%.”

Watch those funny moments below:

Giannis’ kids are infatuated with Wemby 😂 pic.twitter.com/oxsh7rFUM9 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

Antetokounmpo is in the building for the night's ASG, which boasts a new USA vs. World format for its 2026 iteration, but he won't be playing—rather, San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox has taken his place. Giannis, meanwhile, will be acting as coach and Team World supporter over on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a calf injury suffered in January.

With the first of the night's round-robin games already out of the way, it seems Antetokounmpo's kids have backed the right horse in sticking with Wembanyama. Yes, Team World narrowly lost its first game Team USA's Stars, but Wemby pretty clearly set the tone with a sweet dunk off the opening tip-off. He was also the leading scorer for his international squad with 14 total points (plus six rebounds).

We'll see what else "The Alien" pulls off as the night progresses.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated