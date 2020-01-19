Jackets Maven
1990 Final Four Team Discusses 30th Anniversary

Matthew McGavic

Last night, Georgia Tech celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1989-90 Men's Basketball team that won the ACC as well as made it all the way to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Former head coach Bobby Cremins as well as former players Kenny Anderson, Karl Brown and Malcolm Mackey spoke to the media at halftime of the Georgia Tech/Virginia game to discuss the celebration.

