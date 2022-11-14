ACC Basketball: Three ACC Teams In Lastest AP Top 25

College Basketball is just getting started, but the ACC has not had any other teams enter the AP top 25 after one week.

North Carolina remains the number-one team in college basketball and the Tar Heels earned 44 of the first-place votes this week. Elsewhere in the ACC, Duke is at No. 7 and Virginia is at No. 16.

Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly hit a game-winning shot against Georgia State on Saturday Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC has had a strong start to the season, outside of disappointments from Florida State and Louisville. Miami and Virginia Tech did receive some votes this week.

There is going to be a big chance for the ACC to get some big wins this week. Duke is going to be playing defending national champion Kansas on Tuesday and Pittsburgh is going to be facing No.20 Michigan on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech is off to a 2-0 start this season and is coming off a win over Georgia State on Saturday. Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly hit a go-ahead layup that won the game and Georgia Tech avoided losing to an in-state team.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Thursday against Northern Illinois.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Zach Pyron out for the remainder of Georgia Tech's season

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from loss to Miami

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball defeats Kennesaw State 65-39, begins season 2-0

Georgia Tech opens as a massive underdog to North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Miami loss

Watch: Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum speaks after loss to Miami

Watch: Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley after the loss to Miami

Watch: Everything from Brent Key after the loss to Miami

Georgia Tech's four turnovers prove costly in the 35-14 loss to Miami

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia State