All That Kowacie Reeves and Akai Fleming Said After The Home Loss To California

Stars of the night for the Yellow Jackets talked to the media after the loss to California. Here is all Akai Fleming and Kowacie Reeves had to say postgame.

Kowacie Reeves on if there is talk about getting the ball to him more when he is in a groove like how he was…

“No we don’t really talk about that because it really not about that. It's just about playing together and trying to win the game. Honestly, uh, I probably just overthought. I probably just overthought a lot of things as far as shot selection and things like that. But it didn't need to be any talk about getting me the ball in there because that's not the object. Objective to try to win the game, you so all that stuff come naturally as far as scoring the ball.”

Reeves on coming to the program three years ago and what it means to him and being honored…

“Yeah, it was a big time, man. I appreciate the institution. I appreciate coach for giving me another opportunity. I came here and felt like I found a new home. I'll forever be grateful for this opportunity. I'll forever be grateful for the times I had here socially and on the court. I love my whole Georgia Tech experience. The whole three years have been really good for me. Regardless of the basketball results, it wasn't always my best as far as leadership could go, as far as trying to relay the messages that the coach was trying to get guys to understand. But I did my best as far as trying to lead by example and maintain good habits. So all of those things were developed here. oh But like I said, I couldn't have more gratitude and humility for the institution and them for trusting the coach. I just appreciate it.”

Reeves on if he felt in warmups he would have a good start….

“I was just playing the game, trying to take good shots, trying not to force anything. I think when you play like that, you're just playing the game, getting lost in the smallest stuff. Your preparation will help you when you get opportunities like open looks and stuff like that.”

Akai Fleming on what he has learned from his freshman season….

“I learned a lot being here at Georgia Tech. Learned from the seniors like Kowacie Um and some of the other seniors. Just giving me a few tips on how the season will go. um What it looks like towards the end of the season, and how rest is important. I learned a lot this year, and I will be working on a lot of things this summer in terms of my game and how I can impact winning.”

Fleming on finishing the season right…

“I think it's just finishing the season strong. I'm never giving up, never giving up. So just got to finish it out strong.”