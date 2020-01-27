All Yellow Jackets
Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Georgia Tech PR

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado, who posted his first career double-double in one game and set a school record for steals in the other last week, has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Pittsburgh guard/forward Justin Champagnie was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. Alvarado is the third different Tech player to be honored this season; Moses Wright and Michael Devoe were cited for their play in December.

Alvarado averaged 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in helping Georgia Tech split a pair of ACC games last week. For the week, he went 13-for-31 from the floor, hit a pair of threes in each game and 9-for-12 from the foul line.

The 6-foot junior’s performance Wednesday kept No. 6 Louisville on the ropes until the final buzzer; he had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and stout defense against the ACC’s leading scorer, 6-foot-7 Jordan Nwora (guarded him the entire game), who went 3-for-11 from the floor for 10 points, in the Jackets’ 68-64 loss at the KFC Yum! Center. He led the Yellow Jackets to a season sweep of NC State in a 64-58 victory Saturday, scoring a season-high 26 points with another eight rebounds, and he broke a 28-year-old Tech record with nine steals, the last two of which thwarted the Wolfpack’s final two offensive possessions in the game.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native has averaged 16.9 points over his last seven games for the Yellow Jackets, and set career highs for assists three times in that span. He leads the ACC in steals in conference games only, and ranked No. 5 in assists.

Champagnie averaged 15.5 ppg and 9.5 rpg as Pitt downed Boston College, 74-72, at home on Wednesday before falling at Syracuse, 69-61, Saturday.

Tech hosts Morehouse College Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion before traveling to Notre Dame for a noon game Saturday.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jose Alvarado & Josh Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

The NBA Legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer was tragically killed in a helicopter accident yesterday morning outside of Los Angeles. He was 41.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Georgia Tech will be taking a break from league action and face Morehouse College for their first ever regular season matchup.

Matthew McGavic

Devin Cochran Transfers To Georgia Tech

Cochran is the second offensive lineman to transfer to the Yellow Jackets in this offseason.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Athlete Jamal Haynes Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football has received their second commitment for the Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic

Michael Devoe Listed As "Day-To-Day"

The sophomore shooting guard did not see the floor against the NC State Wolfpack, and is listed as day-to-day with a foot injury.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 64-58 Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won 6 of their last 7 matchups against NC State, and Josh Pastner moves to 5-1 against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic

Alvarado, Georgia Tech Snap Losing Skid With Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won six of its last seven matchups against NC State, thanks in part to a near triple-double from point guard Jose Alvarado.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wolfpack @ Yellow Jackets | Game 20

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 20 vs. NC State.

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Wolfpack's Brett Friedlander

Prior to today's game with NC State, we sat down with Brett Friedlander to gain a little insight about the Wolfpack rematch.

Matthew McGavic