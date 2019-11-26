Jose Alvarado Out For Next 3 Games

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner announced last night following the 62-61 overtime loss to Arkansas that point guard Jose Alvarado will be out for the Yellow Jackets’ next 3 games.

“I think Jose will be out probably for the next 3 more games,” Pastner said in last night’s postgame conference. “Our estimation is that we’ll try and get him back for Kentucky.”

The junior from Brooklyn has been dealing with a nagging right ankle injury since before the home opener against Elon. He was confined to a walking boot for the game against the Phoenix, saw limited playing time against Georgia, then was ruled out completely last night.

Tech currently sits at 2-2 on the season, winning their first couple games before dropping their next two. They’ll be back in action this upcoming Sunday against Bethune-Cookman at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm on RSN.

