Bleav In Georgia Tech: Scott Cross Officially Introduced and First ACC Win Totals Released

A new age is upon Georgia Tech basketball.

After a bit of a search, Georgia Tech landed on Troy's Scott Cross to be its next head coach and things came together quickly after Troy was bounced in the NCAA Tournament last week. This week, Cross was officially introduced as Georgia Tech's newest head coach and he is going to be getting to work quickly to retain the players that he wants on this roster and evaluate what he needs in the transfer portal.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down Cross's introductory press conference and then we break down the latest win totals released for the 2026 season.

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Will Cross find success?

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Scott Cross stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Cross has a big job ahead of him if he wants to turn around the Yellow Jackets program. Since making the national championship game in 2004, Georgia Tech has only been to the NCAA Tournament four times and have not gotten farther than the second round of the tournament. This decade, the only Tournament appearance that Georgia Tech has is in 2021, when they won the ACC Tournament.

The first order of business for Cross is going to be determining which players on his roster he is going to retain or try and retain. Georgia Tech did recruit fairly well under Damon Stoudamire and is not like the cupboard is completely bare on The Flats.

Currently, the only rising seniors are Baye Ndongo and Kam Craft. Craft transferred over from Miami Ohio last season and had a bit of an up and down season with the program. Still, sharp shooters are hard to come by and Craft can do that.

Ndongo has been with the program for the past three seasons and it will be interesting to see the direction he opts to go in or if he comes back to Georgia Tech.

The young talent on the roster consists of former four-star recruits Akai Fleming, Mouhamed Sylla, and Jaeden Mustaf. Sylla battled injuries this season, but showed that he has a high ceiling as a rim protector and rebounder. Fleming was the leading scorer amongst freshman for Georgia Tech while Mustaf made strides in all areas.

There is a lot of work to be done for Cross to get things rolling in the right direction, but there is optimism he is the coach to lead Georgia Tech forward.