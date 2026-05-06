Former West Virginia/Troy Forward Jackson Fields Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech continues to add to its roster for the 2026-2027 season and the latest transfer is one that has plenty of familiarity with head coach Scott Cross.

Former West Virginia forward Jackson Fields announced today that he would be committing to Georgia Tech. Fields previously played for Cross at Troy and was a productive frontcourt player for the Mountaineers and and Trojans. He will bring experience and the ability to play multiple positions to next year's team.

After sorting out some stuff on his end, forward Jackson Fields has announced that he is officially committed to Georgia Tech now. He can play the four and the five spot for new head coach Scott Cross. pic.twitter.com/4vLyYfdCSI — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) May 6, 2026

Looking at the roster

Fields (6'8 225 LBS) missed the first seven games of this past season due to an injury and he played in nine games for WVU, averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

As a junior at Troy under Cross, he started 33 of 34 games, averaging 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 72.1% from the free throw line and had a career-high 21 points, including five 3-point field goals, against James Madison and a season-high 10 rebounds against South Alabama



Fields helped lead Troy to the Sun Belt championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Fields started 27 of 28 games, averaging 22.9 minutes per game and for the season, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game, while shooting 52.7% on two-point attempts. During his freshman season at Troy, he played in all 33 games and scored a season-high 10 points against Coastal Carolina

One thing that Cross has done very well in this transfer class is blend experience with talented freshmen. Georgia Tech has landed two experienced guards in Colby Garland and Nasir Whitlock, both of whom averaged at least 20.0 PPG at San Jose State and Lehigh, respectively, while also adding four-star recruits Kaiden Bailey and Kayden Allen.

So what does the frontcourt look like now with Fields in the picture? Georgia Tech is somewhat inexperienced there, aside from former Troy forward and leading scorer Victor Valdes, as well as Kam Craft from last year's team. Georgia Tech is going to have true freshman Moustapha Diop and sophomore Cole Kirouac at center, and Ole Miss transfer Tylis Jordan is the other forward to know. Jordan did not play last season for the Rebels.

This is a a solid addition to an already solid class for Cross at Georgia Tech.

Here is Georgia Tech's current roster:

Center- Cole Kirouac (Sophomore)

Center- Moustapha Diop (Freshman)

Forward- Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss transfer, RS freshman)

Forward- Victor Valdes (Troy Transfer, Senior)

Forward- Jackson Fields (WVU/Troy, Senior)

Guard- Kayden Allen (Freshman)

Guard- Kaiden Bailey (Freshman)

Guard- Colby Garland (San Jose State transfer, Senior)

Guard- Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh Transfer, Senior)

Guard/Forward- Kam Craft (RS Senior)