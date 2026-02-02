Can Kam Craft Continue His Hot Shooting Streak? 

Kam Craft has scored in double figures in the past two outings and has shot 45% or better in both of those games. Against Virginia Tech, he was thrust in the starting lineup due to injury and contributed 11 points. In a home loss to North Carolina he finished with 15 points.

In the past six outings he has shot an average of 54.1% from beyond the arc. He’s beginning to find his groove and provide the Yellow Jackets with a spark off the bench. It hasn’t been an easy season for Craft who begin the season as a starter but was relegated to a bench role. However, he is thriving and playing some of his best basketball. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about the switch and what is allowing him to thrive.

“The last couple of games, Kam has really been shooting the ball and playing well. I would say I would say this, uh you know, that's what we anticipated. So the problem with it is that most people know that he could shoot. So it's not that he can't shoot, he just hadn't shot it well from us. And so what Cam has to do is he has to continue to get lost in the game. And we gotta do a better job of reading. When I say better job of reading, if we're in transition and he's trailing, we gotta know that.Like if the defense is flowing in and he's a trail guy, we gotta flow for that,” said Stoudamire.

“If he's away and there's an opportunity for us to go set a screen on him, we gotta be able to do that. So I'm happy for him. He's really worked his tail off, and he's allowed me to coach him. That's the one thing I say about Cam. He's not difficult. When I took him out the lineup, he said that he was all right with it cuz he wasn't playing well. I don't know how many players at that moment would have said that. But he's been really good for us and he continues to work, and I'm happy to see him have success.”

A thing you take away from the quotes from Stoudamire is that he continued to work despite being put on the bench. He didn’t let it affect him and continued to work at a high level. It is now paying dividends for Craft and the team. Yes they are on a three game losing streak but have been able to stay in games with Craft’s marksmanship.

With some of the struggles that the Yellow Jackets have faced, they need all the scoring they can get. With Craft getting hot, it can be advantageous on the road this week against California and Stanford. Georgia Tech has been inconsistent with their bench points this season, but one of their best shooters is in a groove, which helps immensely. Wednesday will be a test to see if he can stay hot on the road and even potentially propel the Yellow Jackets to a win.

