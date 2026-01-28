Stock Report For Georgia Tech After Its Loss To Virginia Tech: Who Is Standing Out?

Georgia Tech suffered its second consecutive loss after falling to Virginia Tech on the road. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t muster up enough offense in the second half despite their defense locking up late in the game. They held Virginia Tech without a field goal for nearly seven minutes. Several players came up big for the Yellow Jackets and were instrumental in the victory on Tuesday night. Let’s take a deeper look at which stock is rising after the close loss.

1. Baye Ndongo

Ndongo hit a career milestone on Tuesday night, crossing 1,000 career points for the first time in his career. After three really good seasons, he now has a chance to continue to put himself in the elite category for the Yellow Jackets in their illustrious hoops history. Ndongo finished with a near double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. He also added two blocks on defense and was big in the second-half run that nearly resulted in a comeback win. With so many injuries and inexperienced guys at the big man role, Ndongo has been one that coach Stoudamire can hang his cap on.

2. Jaeden Mustaf

To put it frankly, Mustaf is getting better as the season has gone on and is making a major impact on the hardwood. A few games ago, he recorded the first career double-double against NC State, posting 11 points and 10 rebounds. With injuries and being reinserted into the starting lineup on Tuesday night, Mustaf was reliable for head coach Damon Stoudamire. He finished with a game-high 16 points and posted 11 rebounds. If he remains in the starting lineup, it will be something to see, but he has shown that if he has to go back to the bench, he can provide a spark on both ends of the floor.

3. Kam Craft

Craft was masterful in helping the Yellow Jackets begin the game on a 9-0 run. His hot shooting early looked like it was going to cause a problem throughout the night for Virginia Tech. In the first half, he finished with 11 points on 4-6 shooting. What comes next is a little bit perplexing. Now, I don’t know why he only had one shot attempt in the second half of the game after a stellar start. Georgia Tech could have used the scoring, especially from beyond the arc, when he was the only one who nailed a three-pointer on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets must find a way to run sets and different plays with him to keep him in the fold and going throughout the game.

