Coach K: "I Think They Can Play With Anybody"

Despite the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets being 1 game under .500 in both league play and the season as a whole, Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski certainly believes that the Ramblin' Wreck is much better than their record suggests.

"I think they can play with anybody," Coach K said in his opening statement following Georgia Tech's 73-64 loss to his Blue Devils.

Heading into last night matchup, Duke had won their their last 2 games against Miami & Boston College by an average margin of 36 points. Go back further and add their matchups with Brown & Wofford to the equation, and that margin still remains over 30 (31.5).

However last night with just 3 minutes left in the game, Duke only possessed a 2 point lead. A far cray from what they had been used to at that point. Coach K believes that this is due to Tech finally get their full roster healthy and available.

"They're a very good basketball team now that they've got their whole team together."

In the six games that the Jackets have had point guard Jose Alvarado back from injury and junior guard/forward Jordan Usher cleared to play, they are 3-3 with an average scoring margin of 2. The caveat however is that they have played just 1 home game during that stretch, taking #2 Duke to the brink.

