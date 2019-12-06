Michael Devoe Confident That Georgia Tech Will Shoot Well Against Syracuse

Historically speaking, Jim Boeheim's Syracuse Orange teams have forced many teams to settle for outside shots whether they are are uncontested or not. In the past, their 2-3 zone defense has done a good job at preventing points in the paint and disrupting lane penetration. This season is no exception, as Cuse has forced their 2019 opposition to take 51.4% of their shots from beyond the arc (3rd highest rate in D1).

However, sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe believes that could very well tip the scales in Georgia Tech's favor in their matchup tomorrow against the Orange, saying "It's definitely gonna work to our advantage."

He noted that the focus in preparation for Syracuse has been unsurprisingly their shooting, and based on what he has seen so far in practice, he thinks that "the whole team's gonna shoot really good tomorrow."

In their six games this season, the Ramblin' Wreck has shot at a 27.8% clip on shots from long range, well below under the Division 1 average of 33.0%. Devoe himself has been only person on the team to excel in this area, carrying the nation's best three point shooting percentage at 58.6%. He has over half of Tech's made threes despite having 27% of their attempts.

Outside of him, the Yellow Jackets are only shooting 16.5% on their three point attempts. As Cuse will most likely force them to take mainly outside shots tomorrow, time will soon tell if the increase in opportunities to pull it from long range will work in their favor.

