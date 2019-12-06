Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Michael Devoe Confident That Georgia Tech Will Shoot Well Against Syracuse

Matthew McGavic

Historically speaking, Jim Boeheim's Syracuse Orange teams have forced many teams to settle for outside shots whether they are are uncontested or not. In the past, their 2-3 zone defense has done a good job at preventing points in the paint and disrupting lane penetration. This season is no exception, as Cuse has forced their 2019 opposition to take 51.4% of their shots from beyond the arc (3rd highest rate in D1).

However, sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe believes that could very well tip the scales in Georgia Tech's favor in their matchup tomorrow against the Orange, saying "It's definitely gonna work to our advantage."

He noted that the focus in preparation for Syracuse has been unsurprisingly their shooting, and based on what he has seen so far in practice, he thinks that "the whole team's gonna shoot really good tomorrow."

In their six games this season, the Ramblin' Wreck has shot at a 27.8% clip on shots from long range, well below under the Division 1 average of 33.0%. Devoe himself has been only person on the team to excel in this area, carrying the nation's best three point shooting percentage at 58.6%. He has over half of Tech's made threes despite having 27% of their attempts.

Outside of him, the Yellow Jackets are only shooting 16.5% on their three point attempts. As Cuse will most likely force them to take mainly outside shots tomorrow, time will soon tell if the increase in opportunities to pull it from long range will work in their favor.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ahmarean Brown Named To PFF's 2019 All-Freshman Team

Matthew McGavic
0

The true freshman tied Megatron's receiving TD record.

Josh Pastner Talks About Syracuse's Zone Defense & Michael Devoe's Success

Matthew McGavic
0

Both Pastner & Boeheim play suffocating zone defenses.

Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange

Matthew McGavic
0

It's the second conference game this season for the Jackets.

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

Matthew McGavic
0

Georgia Tech is on a 2 game win streak against Boeheim.

3 GT Players Named To PFF's 2019 All-ACC Team

Matthew McGavic
0

It includes a 2nd & 3rd Team selection.

Fred Hoiberg Praises Michael Devoe & GT's Zone Defense

Matthew McGavic
0

Devoe finished with 26 points and Nebraska shot just 32.3% from the field.

What Josh Pastner & Michael Devoe Said After Georgia Tech's 73-56 Win Over Nebraska

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech moves to 4-2 on the season and Devoe finished with 26 points.

Yellow Jackets Take Down Huskers In Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech moves to 4-2 on the season and 2-2 against P5 opponents.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cornhuskers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 6

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis of Game 6 vs. Nebraska.

Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matthew McGavic
0

It's only Tech's second all-time meeting with the Huskers.