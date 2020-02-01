All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Devoe is "Doubtful/Questionable" Vs. VT

Matthew McGavic

As if an 80-72 loss to Notre Dame wasn't a bitter enough pill to swallow, it seems that Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7 ACC) will be without their leading scorer for at least one more game.

Sophomore Michael Devoe's 16.2 points per game leads the Yellow Jackets, but the shooting guard from Orlando, FL has missed the last three games due to injury (sore left foot). The Ramblin' Wreck has gone 2-1 during that stretch with wins over NC State and Morehouse, and it seems that he could extend that absence to four games.

"We'll just take it day by day. I hope he plays Tuesday [vs. Virginia Tech], but probably I would say he’s doubtful or questionable because it’s a quick turnaround," head coach Josh Pastner said after today's loss to the Fighting Irish.

While an appearance vs. the Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC) seems to be in question, Pastner thinks that he could return to the court when Tech goes on the road next Saturday to face the Pitt Panthers.

"Hopefully by next Saturday he's ready to go vs. Pitt"

Georgia Tech's matchup with Virginia Tech is slated for Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00pm EST. It will be televised on the ACC Network.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Fighting Irish | Game 22

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 22 vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 80-72 Loss To Notre Dame

Georgia Tech basketball dropped to 10-12 on the season and have now lost 7 in a row on the road against Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Opportunities Slip Away From Georgia Tech In South Bend

Georgia Tech once again meets defeat in South Bend, as the Yellow Jackets have now dropped 7 in a row on the road vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/1/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 31st, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Calvin Johnson & Eddie Lee Ivery Set for Hall of Fame Inductions

Georgia Tech football legends to be inducted to Atlanta, Georgia Sports Halls of Fame in February

Georgia Tech PR

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech is looking to even the season series against Notre Dame with a trip up to South Bend. Here's how they stack up against the Fighting Irish.

Matthew McGavic

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Thanks in part to his own personal efforts and those from the coaching staff, junior forward Jordan Usher is moving from a being a well of untapped energy to a well-rounded basketball player.

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The increased production of Georgia Tech's bench players and the utilization of the player rotations by Josh Pastner will be pivotal to a late season run at the NCAA Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/31/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 30th, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

The Yellow Jackets will traveling up to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish just two and a half weeks after hosting Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion.

Matthew McGavic