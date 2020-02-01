Devoe is "Doubtful/Questionable" Vs. VT

As if an 80-72 loss to Notre Dame wasn't a bitter enough pill to swallow, it seems that Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7 ACC) will be without their leading scorer for at least one more game.

Sophomore Michael Devoe's 16.2 points per game leads the Yellow Jackets, but the shooting guard from Orlando, FL has missed the last three games due to injury (sore left foot). The Ramblin' Wreck has gone 2-1 during that stretch with wins over NC State and Morehouse, and it seems that he could extend that absence to four games.

"We'll just take it day by day. I hope he plays Tuesday [vs. Virginia Tech], but probably I would say he’s doubtful or questionable because it’s a quick turnaround," head coach Josh Pastner said after today's loss to the Fighting Irish.

While an appearance vs. the Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC) seems to be in question, Pastner thinks that he could return to the court when Tech goes on the road next Saturday to face the Pitt Panthers.

"Hopefully by next Saturday he's ready to go vs. Pitt"

Georgia Tech's matchup with Virginia Tech is slated for Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00pm EST. It will be televised on the ACC Network.

