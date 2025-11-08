Everything From Kowacie Reeves and Akai Fleming After Their Win Over Bryant
The wings stepped up big on Friday night for the Yellow Jackets in their dominant victory at home. True freshman Akai Fleming and veteran Kowacie Reeves stole the show. Here is everything they said after the game.
Kowacie Reeves on how good it felt to see shots go in...
“It felt good to be honest with you. I always credit it to just, you know, buying into, you know, what we're trying to do as a team and, you know, staying consistent with that and staying engaged in the game with my mentorship, leadership, and trying to contribute to winning the game. I think if you have that mindset, then, you know, obviously your preparation, then shots are starting to fall for you.”
Akai Fleming on whether he felt more comfortable….
“I definitely did feel more comfortable going out there compared to the first game. Having my team uplift me just by telling me to keep going, having Wacie here, and spreading his leadership towards me. So yeah, I definitely felt more comfortable.”
On his corner, three shot that got him going…
“When I hit, when I saw the first shot go in, you know, kind of lit up something in me. My thing is just being able to play both sides of the ball. So when I'm able to play on the defensive, defensive side, it helps me on the offensive side as well.”
Fleming on if he leaned on some of the veterans and Kowacie during practice…
“For sure. They have definitely been giving me little pointers here and there. Like I said, Wacie again, he's been a big mentor, I would say towards helping me get adjusted to college and cuz he's been here for a little minute. So yeah, they definitely helped my transition over here. Yes.
Reeves on the on-ball defense this year compared to the past…
“I think we had the personnel to match that type of intensity, to be honest with you. And coach, I think he identified that. I think that's how he recruited. Um, and we've been doing that ever since we've started summer workouts, to be honest with you. That’s the thing he’s been demanding of us. So, when we get in the game, it's kind of second nature. We just know that's how we're going to play defense.”
Reeves on whether the team is buying into more of what the coach is saying about the defense….
“I think we're buying into the stuff that he's saying defensively. Um, just echoing coach like you said that first game, when the shots not going in you know when the team scores one point, it feels like 10. We actually played a solid defensive game the first game as well. I think it's a testament to us listening to what he's saying and continuing to buy in because you know that breeds success.”
On how having a great backline allows the guards to be aggressive….
“Knowing that we got those guys in the paint to send to the guards, it’s a big help, I would say, with them rebounding, blocking shots. So I never really played with bigs like that before, and to see them do that, it was like okay, we might have a good season this year.”
Reeves on how big of a difference it is to play less minutes…
“It’s extremely helpful for me cuz I'm I'm a mature guy. So, like when I'm tired, I you know, I ask to come out of the game. Like I'm not trying to stay in. Yeah. I'm not trying to stay in and be out there tired and messing up, making mental lapses, you know. So, I think it's a good thing of how the coach recruited. I think to just have that much depth to be able to actually come out and have the personnel to not really have any drop off when they come in. So, I think that's a good thing about it.”
Fleming on what it says about the team that the guards can pick up the bigs and vice versa…
Like Wacie said again, the depth of the bench, um, the way the coach recruited, having guys, being able to play multiple positions and help out guys like Baye and Wacie.”
Reeves on the same question…
“I think in the games where it's kind of a bit slower for them scoring, those guys are so talented, we always know in the back of our heads they're going to pick it up sooner or later. So, it's our job to always complement those guys. You know, we got an all-ACC in Baye and then probably going to have a freshman of the year candidate, an ACC type of guy in Mo Sylla.
Reeves on his poster dunk…
“Yeah, it's kind of second nature. But I would be lying if I said I didn't think about it because coach kind of been on me about that. He was saying, like from my first season, I don't be really be aggressive as far as trying to dunk on people anymore. So I thought about that and yeah, trying to correct that on breaks.”
More Georgia Tech Basketball News:
•Why Mouhamed Sylla Could Be A Game Changer For The Yellow Jackets
•Everything From Mouhamed Sylla and Kowacie Reeves After Win Over MD Eastern Shore
•Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 56-52 Win Over MD Eastern
•Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 56-52 Win Over MD Eastern Shore